Luxury children’s line to debut at Style Fashion Week New York

Known for their impressive designs for both children and adults-Dallas based Bentley and Lace has put together yet another fantastic and creative line for their FW16 showcase. Bentley and Lace will debut their "Conte de fée" collection on the Style Fashion Week - New York stage, February 14th.



"Conte de fée" is an exclusive collection which features sophisticated cocktail and floor length silhouettes, encompassing a color palette of jewel tones, and topped with cascading beads, filigree and multicolored embellishments.



Bentley and Lace has selected 35 models from across the U.S. to walk for their show during STYLE Fashion Week New York. These young models were selected out of hundreds of submissions. (McKenzie Mercer-Oklahoma; Race Austyn and Pyper Elizabeth-Texas; Paige Brooklyne-Texas; Keira Loftin-Texas; Magnolia Jenny-Texas; Taylor Tevis-Texas; So'Cara Milan-Anaye-TEXAS; Aliyah Cole-Texas; Averie Cole-Texas; Karli Klinkhammer-Texas; Hannah Marie-Texas; Reagan Orr-Texas; Cashlen Garrett-Texas; Kamdyn Corwin -Texas; Kendall May-Texas; Cara Hoskins-Texas; Brooke McCormick-Texas; Mila and Suri-Texas; Allie Benefield-Texas; Bella Fenoglio-Texas; Madison Slaton-Arizona; Hadley Lester-Illinois; Bayli Alley-Tennessee; Keely Acor-Pennslyvania; Riley Conachan- Louisiana; Isabella Rexroad-West Virgina; Arianna Utreras-GA; Bleu Borromeo-Michigan; Summer Borromeo-Michigan; Brianna Ortiz-GA; Isabella Spitale- Louisiana; Remi Willhite-Arkansas; Marisabel Mercado-Florida.



Bentley and Lace has greatly evolved since 2012. Elizabeth Copeland, Designer and Creator, of Bentley and Lace is a Dallas based designer. Copeland, debuted her SS16 mini collection at FASHION X DALLAS in September of 2015 and was a crowd pleaser. She went on to debut her full SS16 collection at STYLE Fashion Week Los Angeles in October of 2015. Copeland, wowed the crowd with a gorgeous opening dance preformed by Sarah Allen and Presley Draeger and choreographed by Timothy Coronado. Bentley and Lace strives to allow young girls from all across the country to not only model their pieces but to also showcase rising talent as well as lend support. Bentley and Lace will be sure to bring that same excitement to their debut at STYLE Fashion Week New York in February.



Since the launch of her first company, E COUTURE DESIGNS, in 2007, Copeland has fast become a favorite among celebrities and has become known for her quality, attention to detail, and is known for her exquisite eye to accessory styling, unique designs and luxurious fabrics.



Bentley and Lace, not only strives to help mentor young models, but also enjoys lending their support to emerging brands and photographers from across the country. Some amazing sponsors for their upcoming FW16 collection include:



Born on Bowery, iSOCiETY Cosmetics,LLC (http://www.isocietycosmetics.com), Totally Posh Bowtique (http://www.Etsy.com/shop/TotallyPoshBowtique), Brandi Brunson of September Grace Photography.



About Bentley and Lace

Elizabeth Copeland, the owner and designer has designed and gifted to stars such as: Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Archie Punjabi, Kate Flannery and Janina Gavankar, Alexis of Real Housewives of Orange County, Alisa Reyes, Wade McGhee, Melissa Gorga of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, reality television star Melissa Rycroft, fashionista Jaime Hilfiger, Frankie Muniz, and so many more.



Bentley and Lace specializes in a custom ordering experience. All of their items are made to order to the exact measurements you need. Not every size is created equal and Bentley and Lace caters to the personal sizing needs of their clients. They work with clients to create specific designs or they can select from their current collection of items.



For more information of Bentley & Lace, please visit http://www.bentleyandlace.com



Elizabeth Copeland, Owner/Designer



About Style Fashion Week

Style Fashion Week, the Official Fashion Week of Los Angeles, conceived in Los Angeles in 2011, the 5-day mega fashion event has offered the most talented designers a world-class platform to showcase their collections. Each year, Style Fashion Week presents the season's must-see shows, unforgettable performances, and exclusive installations. In February, they will launch their 2nd season of SFW-New York.