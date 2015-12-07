Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2015 --The Spa on Rodeo in Beverly Hills is a premier destination for luxury day spa services. Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, on Rodeo Drive, the luxury day spa in Beverly Hills offers a premier service that will reinvigorate its clients and deliver a sense of euphoria that resonates throughout the body.



The Spa on Rodeo services much of Hollywood's upscale clientele, though it is readily accessible to anyone who wants to decompress. The Los Angeles day spa's holistic treatment is designed for more than just relaxation. The benefits of the treatment are meant to deliver truly revitalizing effects to heal the spirit, relax the body and quell the mind.



The luxury day spa in Beverly Hills offers a host of services, each custom tailored to fit and aimed at rejuvenation. Their highly rated body treatments include stretch mark revisions, full body enzyme therapy, and body contour wraps, all designed to infuse a sense of vitality into the client.



The luxury day spa in Beverly Hills has a philosophy that feeling good starts from the ground up. As such, they offer a signature healing foot soak intended to benefit the client's overall health. Natural copper bowls are used to soak the foot. Copper is utilized as it has been demonstrated to increase positive energy transference. Soothing herbs and natural detoxifying agents are infused with aromatherapy blends in the foot soak to calm and sooth the spirit.



Massage therapy is intended to alleviate stress so as to give the body the opportunity to heal itself. The luxury day spa in Beverly Hills offers deep tissue and trigger point massages to completely indulge the senses in a sense of euphoric release.



A personalized consultation with a hand-selected massage therapist will ensure that the right approach to healing will be available to you.



Come and discover what The Spa on Rodeo can do for you. Contact them by email at info@thespaonrodeo.com or call 424-284-8040. A trained and dedicated staff is ready to help you find your Nirvana.