Luxury Elevator Shoe Brand GuidoMaggi Reveals Its Winter 2018 Collection

Milan, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2017 --World leader in elevator shoes, GuidoMaggi, has just debuted its latest collection, a capsule of winter footwear that speaks to the man on a quest for a taller height. Capable of adding up to 6 inches of height, tall shoes for men are the answer to the ages-old problem of short stature, and with the latest collection, the prospect of a taller frame is as stylish as ever.



The collection is filled with sleek, stylish footwear that will appeal to men of all ages. From sophisticated dress shoes, to functional boots that add up to 6 inches of height, GuidoMaggi elevator shoes are the best way to appear polished this season.



In addition to all the fashionable footwear GuidoMaggi has become known for, the new collection offers men comfortable footwear that doesn't sacrifice style. Each pair of GuidoMaggi shoes is made with excellence in mind, utilizing the highest-quality materials and fashion-forward designs. Handcrafted by talented artisans in the heart of Italy, this striking collection of footwear is made for the man with a taste for luxury.



With two recently opened storefronts, GuidoMaggi has taken the search for elevator shoes beyond their online platform. Now, clients are able to touch, feel and experience why GuidoMaggi has become a world leader in the construction and distribution of luxury elevator footwear for today's modern gentleman.



Among the many stylish tall shoes you'll find throughout the collection are the "Merano", a grey-toned dress shoe that can be worn with casual pieces, in addition to polished items. Made from calfskin leather, the "Merano" includes tweed accents that lend an instant dose of sophistication.



Also included in the newest winter collection is the "Kingston" boot. Fashionable and functional, this 4-inch boot boasts a yellow, waterproof upper, and a dark brown calfskin leather collar for a versatile shoe that can easily withstand the elements.



For a leisurely look ideal for the holiday season, the "Assisi" shoe offers cool comfort and sophistication. Combine these blue suede loafers with slacks, denim or any number of pairings to create a unique look perfect for any occasion.



Whether you're on the search for fashion, function or heightened sophistication, you'll find it all plus more in the winter 2018 collection by GuidoMaggi.



Shop the collection at http://www.guidomaggi.com.



For more information:

www.guidomaggi.com

Tel: +39 347 23 52 32

Email: press@guidomaggi.it