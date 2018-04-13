Luxury Fog-Free and LED Lighted Shower Mirrors

Woodbury, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2018 --Luxury bathrooms are ever popular and no better way to enhance the bathroom project than the Shower ClearMirror and the ShowerLite™ mirror. Originally introduced in 2013 as a 12" x 12" model, the ShowerLite combines a permanent fog-free shower mirror with glowing accents and creates a stylish addition to any bathroom remodel or construction project. The larger 12" x 24" and 18" x 18" ShowerLite™ mirrors are even more impressive with longer light strips to make shaving and makeup removal easier while staying warm and comfortable inside the shower.



A blend of convenience and high-tech luxury, the ShowerLite is an adaptation of the popular Shower ClearMirror, an innovative fog-free, in-shower mirror. Its ultra-thin light source and heater allows the mirror to install flush with the tile, opening up countless design possibilities. ShowerLite features patented technology with high-tech, side-lit LED light panels and a specially designed heating pad that easily connects to a low-voltage system or a switched outlet. The 12"x 24" ShowerLite retails for $995 and the 18" x 18" ShowerLite retails for $1,095 when purchased directly from the ClearMirror website.



ClearMirror Offering



Shower ClearMirror



- 12" x 12", 16" x 16", 18" x 18", 12" x 24".

- Installs flush with tile. Seamless and functional design

- Now Available: Larger model: 20" x 30"



Shower Lite



- 12" x 12", 12" x 24", 18" x 18"

- Includes two soft glowing ultra thin LED panels rated for 70,000 hours

- New and available this May : 18" x 18" size.



Big Sexy



- 30" x 60"

- Large fog-free area

- Installs flush with the tile or solid surround

- Includes a large LED design at the top of the mirror



Original ClearMirror



- 12" x 12", 14" x 14", 20" x 20", 20" x 30"

- Heater that permanently adheres to the back of any vanity mirror

- Controlled with the overhead vanity lights



ClearMirror manufacturer NewHome Bath and Mirror, Inc. is the leading provider of fogless mirrors for the shower and vanity, and the sole manufacturer of electric heated shower mirrors that gently warm to 102°F and eliminate condensation. Thousands of people around the country have experienced ClearMirror products in the finest homes, hotels, watercraft, and recreation vehicles.



Shower ClearMirror and ShowerLite ships fully assembled and is available at leading bath and plumbing showrooms across the country and online at http://www.ClearMirror.com.



About ClearMirror

The Original ClearMirror for the bathroom vanity debuted in 1998, with its descendent ¬– the Shower ClearMirror – hitting the market shortly after. ShowerLite became available in March 2013. All three products utilize specially-designed mirror heaters that are adhered to the backs of mirrors, keeping them fog free in steamy conditions. With the simple flip of a switch, the ClearMirror pad begins heating, providing a fogless mirror at all times for applying makeup, shaving, styling your hair or for any time you need clear vision. ClearMirror uses a flexible heating element that installs easily, meets stringent UL safety standards, and is available in 12, 24, 120 and 240 volts.



ClearMirror manufacturer NewHome Bath & Mirror, located in Woodbury, Minnesota, is affiliated with Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Co., which has more than 70 years of manufacturing and metal stamping excellence. Visit http://www.ClearMirror.com for more information and to purchase products.