Luxury Miami Designer: Holt Announces Grand Opening of 7000 Sq. Foot Flagship Boutique and Showroom in Hollywood, Florida

Hollywood, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2014 --South Florida Brand, Holt (http://www.theholtstore.com), is proud to announce the grand opening of its new physical location in Hollywood, Florida. Holt is a luxury brand specializing in hand-painted designs created by Elisea Holt.



Holt’s divine selection of dresses, gowns, jeans, tops, swimwear, and kids wear features inspired styles seen on runways, red carpets, beauty pageants, models, and famous celebrities. The Holt Store’s new 7,000 sq. foot showroom will feature all the unique dresses among other items all designed by Elisea Holt.



Among these items, over 2,000 hand-painted and hand-crafted dresses from Holt are available exclusively inside the store. Tailored to excellence, Holt’s exquisite fashions transcend beyond aesthetic and appearance. Every thread and every detail is made to be uniquely its own.



The House of Holt



In just two years, The Holt Store has rapidly risen to one of the top names in the fashion industry. Inspired and innovative, Holt set out to be the first online store to sell hand-made, luxury clothing back in August 2011.



Hollywood will play host to the place to find these unique evening gowns, ready-to-wear dresses, cover-ups, tops, jeans, jackets, jogging sets, and swimwear. The Holt Store’s unique hand-painted creations have been in high demand for its originality, beauty, and elegance.



Uniquely Hand-Painted, Uniquely Yours.



Every item within the Holt collection is a creation: designed to delight and deliver grandeur. Advancing the trend of wearable art, Holt’s painting method of using silicone paint allows for the dresses to stretch with the fabric for flexibility and comfort.



It’s no surprise that celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Teresa Giudice, Joanna Krupa, Rashel Diaz, Lilly Ghalichi, Tamra Barney, Arianny Celeste, Ninel Conde, and many more have all worn the many different Holt styles on the red carpet.



More Excellence from Holt.



Beyond the dresses and gowns, the new Holt store will feature exclusive collections from all the Holt brands. Baby Holt is a children’s candy store with an area for kids to watch movies while mothers enjoy their shopping experience.



Holt Swimwear is an eye-catching cabana that serves to enhance the aesthetic of Holt’s exquisite swimsuits and cover-ups.



The Holt Jeans section is decorated with vintage wood to create the backdrop of an old-style western saloon behind a stunning selection that serves to redefine the timeless fashion of denim. Also featured is another section: Holt Sport.



About Holt

Exemplified by a long history of excellence, Elisea Holt has worked closely with world-renowned fashion designers for many years. She has even organized fashion shows for the likes of Herve Lager, Valentino, and Agent Provocateur. In only 2 years since the launch of the Holt brand, her signature creations continue to shake up the fashion scene. With the opening of the new Hollywood flagship location, her spirit of innovation and inspiration has a new home.



For more information please visit http://www.theholtstore.com



