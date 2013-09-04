Luxury Online Fashion Retailer Ipilya Re-Launches

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2013 --Couture clothing retailer Ipilya has announced a chic rebrand which will see it specialising in beautiful occasion wear. It cements the move this week with the official unveiling of a gorgeous new website and an envy-inducing collection of fine jewelry, bespoke dresses and elegant ensembles hand-picked from some of the world’s most exclusive designers.



Brides searching for their perfect dress, mothers of the bride looking for a suitably sophisticated ensemble, fashionistas hosting black tie events and those lucky enough to be walking a red carpet need no longer worry where they will find luxury dresses and age appropriate apparel and accessories as the design team behind Ipilya has curated a catwalk-worthy collection that is designed to flatter the wearer whatever the event. Clothes, styles, cuts and silhouettes have all been carefully considered to give ladies over 30 a beautifully refined and utterly elegant occasion wardrobe.



The luxury retailer has a vast array of floor-skimming gowns and cocktail dresses to suit any special occasion, and their bridal collection is the crème de la crème of all fashion boutiques. Made-to-measure dresses with reams of silk and finished with Swarovski crystals ensure that all eyes will be on the bride on her special day, with a choice of carefully considered styles that are at once feminine and timelessly elegant.



Aurora Oriana, Founder of Ipilya says, “We are thrilled to complete our rebrand and look forward to using our style savvy and wardrobe expertise to help dress women for some of the most important days of their lives. From elegant ensembles for the mother of the bride, to vibrant cocktail dresses for soirees and galas, our range encompasses all special events. We offer a made-to-measure service, and all of our coveted occasion wear is appropriate and timeless for women of all ages and styles.”



Choosing the bridal gown is one of the most exciting and stressful parts of planning a wedding. With lead times reaching up to nine months for many retailers, Ipilya deemed that brides should not have to wait so long to receive the gown of their dreams. Their bespoke fitting services currently has a lead time of around 2-3 months, so women can be in possession of their most treasured garment well ahead of time. The luxury retailer has a vast array of couture-inspired dresses to choose from, with layers of elegant silk, Swarovski embellishments and a selection of flattering necklines, as well as the option to depart from the traditional white gown. The customisable and coveted gowns will ensure that the bride is the belle of the ball on her special day.



For proud mothers searching for the outfit that they will wear to see their daughter marry, there is often little choice on the high street. Slashed sleeves and short hemlines clash with dowdy mid-length dresses and knitted shrugs, and it can be hard to find a stylish middle ground. Ipilya has a stunning range of appropriate dresses for the women wiping their eyes in the front row. With delicate lace sleeves, soft silky skirts, flattering waistlines and subtle embellishment, their timeless dresses are classy and formal without ever appearing dull or dated.



To browse the stunning range of formal gowns and occasion wear dresses, please visit http://www.ipilya.com



About IPILYA

Re-launching with a vast array of couture-inspired dresses in cuts to flatter all women, Ipilya is a leading luxury fashion retailer specialising in dressing women on their most important occasions. From weddings to parties and from red carpet to black tie, Ipilya has the dress that will turn heads and capture eyes.