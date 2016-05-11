Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2016 --Drew Levin & Danny Perkins have developed a real estate strategy that has left them with the most demanded rentals in Minneapolis…the strategy is simple, spend more money upfront on design & high-end finishes than the competition, and in turn attract the best tenants. With nearly 100 homes under their belt, Levin & Perkins decided to take this model to the next level with the development of Boutique 28 Apartments, located in the heart of Uptown Minneapolis.



"Most corporate apartment developers start designing a building by trying to squeeze in as many units possible…not us." said Drew Levin "Our first priority was to maintain a fewer amount of units in the building while maximizing the space in each unit."



Boutique 28 is made up of forty-two private residences with over half of the units having at least 2 bedrooms.



"Another top priority was to maximize the use of outdoor space. We decided to design 10 private rooftop villas for the penthouse units, complete with a fire table & grilling station. Additionally, 6 of our units have gated front yards so you don't have to step outside to let your pet out in the winter."



Levin is not only one of the developers, but he is also a future resident.



Photo (Private Rooftop Villa):

http://boutique28.appfoliowebsites4.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/4198/2016/03/Private-Rooftop-Oasis.jpg



In addition to all the private outdoor spaces, Boutique 28 offers a state of the art gym & community rooftop deck complete with grills, hammocks & lounge furniture.



"We have been working on this building design since 2013. I have hand selected each finish, including the gorgeous walnut hardwood floors, 3 cm pure-white quartz counter tops, two-toned cabinetry, and marble back splash. We expect the residents to feel a sense of pride in their unit, and in turn believe they will take better care of it." said Danny Perkins.



Photo (Kitchen Rendering):

http://boutique28.appfoliowebsites4.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/4198/2016/03/Kitchen.jpg



"While high-end finishes are important, use of space is equally as important. Wherever possible we maximized space to fit oversized walk-in closets." Perkins continued.



Boutique 28 apartments are now available for lease and the building is scheduled to open August 2016.



Photo (Exterior Rendering):

http://boutique28.appfoliowebsites4.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/4198/2016/03/IMG_5451-2.jpg



For more information about Boutique 28 or Levin & Perkins, visit http://www.boutique28mpls.com/