LVI Associates Are Investing in the Future Today, Helping to Find the Best Infrastructure Jobs in Singapore

Samsung Hub, Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2020 --Recruitment is a challenge in any sector today but especially in an industry such as infrastructure where the need to expand and develop is constant for many organisations. LVI Associates has been working with candidates and corporations since 2012, making crucial connections between talented individuals and the businesses where they have the most potential to thrive. The pressure to make smart hiring choices today is intense for many organisations. However, the time, dedication and expertise that this requires is often missing internally. That is where LVI Associates has been able to step in and provide expert support to enterprises looking to recruit well for the years ahead.



The infrastructure sector has an essential part to play in human development. This is an industry that supports society, both in the Asia Pacific region and beyond. Everything, from adapting construction to integrate a more sustainable approach to building, to ensuring clean drinking water supply for an entire population is dependent on what infrastructure is in place or can be built. It's an exciting time to work in infrastructure too – from innovative renewable energy engineering to constructing roads for self-driving cars new technology and ideas are constantly changing the existing landscape. "LVI Associates helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at LVI Associates. "We work to provide quality infrastructure jobs in Singapore and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



LVI Associates is committed to supporting the ongoing development of the infrastructure sector through solving the key challenge of talent. The firm works with highly qualified individuals from across the industry and has strong relationships with project managers, directors and originators from many different businesses, large and small. The firm is also the chosen recruitment partner for a wide range of industry-leading organisations as part of the Phaidon International group.



LVI Associates is a trusted recruitment partner to individuals and organisations across the infrastructure sector and has become a leading specialist in this field. The firm relies heavily on its own people, investing in best-in-class training for consultants and ensuring that all have access to the latest in recruitment technology to support exceptional service across the board. As a result the firm is able to provide comprehensive support along the entire recruitment process, from the stage of sourcing through to hiring successful applicant(s). The firm also provides additional services to those in the LVI Associates community, including up-to-date insights on anything that may affect the future of work and impact hiring. The right recruitment partner is crucial to firms and individuals working in infrastructure in Singapore and looking to invest in the future today.



