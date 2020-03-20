LVI Associates Are Meeting the Need to Innovative to Evolve, Providing Infrastructure Jobs Across the USA

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2020 --LVI Associates is a specialist leading recruiter for the infrastructure industry in the USA, as well as globally. The firm works with individuals and organisations nationwide, in locations from New York to San Francisco, as well as other major cities such as Boston, Chicago and Dallas. Team building is crucial to enterprises today, especially in a sector such as infrastructure where there is a constant need to innovate to evolve. LVI Associates is able to provide the expertise, time and connections to enable businesses to find, and hire, key talent and also to ensure that candidates can apply for the most inspiring infrastructure roles nationwide.



Since 2012, LVI Associates has worked alongside the infrastructure industry helping to ensure the right connections are being made. Via a series of permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment solutions the firm has been able to bring specialist expertise to the recruitment process, from improving efficiency to working to ensure positive outcomes for all those involved. "LVI Associates helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at LVI Associates. "We work to provide quality infrastructure jobs in the USA and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



LVI Associates has robust links with engineers, project managers, directors and originators across a broad spectrum of employer businesses and is a go to recruitment partner for many industry-leading organisations as part of the Phaidon International group. The firm has also spent almost a decade establishing a network of high calibre people looking for infrastructure jobs in the USA – more than a million potential candidates in total.



Investing in internal systems and people has proven to be a positive step for LVI Associates. The firm continuously trains consultants so that the team is not just passionate about infrastructure recruitment but highly skilled too. Providing the right tools is also essential – the firm ensures that staff have access to the latest in recruitment technology so that high standards of efficiency and effectiveness are always maintained.



Reimagining the process of recruitment so that it specifically reflects the needs of infrastructure businesses and people has been fundamental to the service that LVI Associates is able to provide. This is an industry that has the potential to make a huge difference to the lives of a lot of people, whether that is in making safe, sustainable housing widely available or that there is a clean supply of drinking water for all. It is also an environment in which innovation is key to ensuring human development. LVI Associates provides crucial peace of mind when it comes to recruitment so that those in the industry can focus on building a better world.



