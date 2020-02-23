LVI Associates' Engineering Careers in Singapore Are Providing Key Teambuilding Support for Businesses Keen to Expand and Grow

Samsung Hub, Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2020 --Infrastructure has a crucial role to play in economic growth and has been central to the development of the Asian region. LVI Associates recognises the challenges that remain for individuals and organisations that make up this industry in Singapore and has developed a bespoke response to the biggest challenge the sector faces today: talent.



As the leading specialist recruitment agency for the infrastructure sector LVI Associates Singapore works to connect the best and brightest talent with the businesses where those people are best placed to thrive. The firm has established connections with a robust network of engineers, project managers, directors and originators, as well as more than a million exceptionally well qualified candidates. Through a combination of permanent, contract, and multi-hire solutions, LVI Associates Singapore provides key teambuilding support for those businesses keen to expand and grow.



Investment in infrastructure in Asia Pacific countries continues to increase, making this a vibrant recruitment market in Singapore, as well as across the region. Organisations recognise the need for continual evolution when it comes to services, particularly in the light of statements, such as that from The World Bank, indicating that the region needs to invest trillions of dollars in infrastructure to sustain current rates of economic growth. "LVI Associates helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Director at LVI Associates. "We work to provide quality engineering careers in Singapore and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



The importance of infrastructure to the health of an economy is obvious, from supplying clean water for drinking to ensuring that transport systems serve the needs of a local population. There are opportunities to work in an infrastructure role across the Asia Pacific region, including a wealth of engineering careers in Singapore.



LVI Associates Singapore works with businesses and candidates across the range of infrastructure roles, including renewable energy, such as solar power, wind and water, finding the right people for the right roles in one of the world's fastest growing industries. Other areas of interest include water and environmental engineering, transportation and construction – many of these positions represent an opportunity to work at the building blocks of economic growth and development. Talented candidates come to LVI Associates Singapore looking to make career defining moves and the networks the firm has access to, as well as the highly trained, experienced team, make this happen. The firm is committed to best in class training and using the latest recruitment technology to open the right doors. From electrical engineers to solar project designers, LVI Associates Singapore provides a key conduit to the businesses where visionary talent can make a valuable contribution.



To find out more information about engineering careers in Singapore, visit https://www.lviassociates.sg/



For any media enquiries please contact Emma Brand at Iconic Digital – +44 (0)20 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact LVI Associates on +65 3165 1400 or email us at info@lviassociates.com



Notes to Editors

For more information about LVI Associates' services, please go to https://www.lviassociates.sg/



About LVI Associates

LVI Associates is a key partner for businesses and candidates across the Asia Pacific region. The firm works to reimagine recruitment for a new and more demanding digital age, identifying and nurturing the talent that the infrastructure sector needs to thrive and grow.