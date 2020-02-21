LVI Associates Is Offering Engineering Careers in the USA to Support Team Building and Career-Defining Moments

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2020 --As a specialist recruiter for the infrastructure sector, LVI Associates has a key role to play in connecting talent with the businesses able to make a key difference to all of our everyday lives. Infrastructure has been identified as one of the major components in economic development. From individual governments to The World Bank the shared perspective is that robust infrastructure is the framework on which progress and development is founded, from ensuring a supply of fresh, clean drinking water to providing reliable energy networks. As a result, there are engineering career opportunities across the USA, from Boston and Chicago to Dallas, New York and San Francisco.



Working with talented individuals and organisations with big plans, LVI Associates supports team building and career defining moments. The firm has an in-depth knowledge of the American infrastructure recruitment market, working with a range of businesses, from those at the start-up stage to well established international names. Roles exist across the sector, from positions in oil and gas and transportation to construction and building services. Areas such as renewable energy are particularly vibrant, especially given the way that conversations about climate change are currently dominating the discussion.



The volume of global energy demand met by renewables is forecast to grow by one-fifth to reach 12.4% in 2023 and this is creating a range of exciting opportunities for both individuals and organisations to explore. "LVI Associates helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Director at LVI Associates. "We work to provide quality engineering careers in the USA and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



LVI Associates is a specialist recruiter for the infrastructure market in the USA. The firm works across the country, making connections and providing key support and insight to businesses in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and candidates in New York and San Francisco. Using a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions, LVI Associates is able to help create exciting career paths for professionals and to support infrastructure businesses in identifying and hiring the people who will bring plans for the future into existence.



Recognising the value of strong teams, LVI Associates also invests heavily in its own people. The firm is committed to ongoing training to ensure that consultants are fully equipped and confident in their purpose and goals. Working with the most cutting edge recruitment technology ensures that the firm is on a level with clients in terms of forward thinking strategy and resources. LVI Associates also has strong connections with a vast range of candidates and is a trusted recruitment partner to 70+ industry-leading organisations as part of the Phaidon International Group.



To find out more information about engineering careers in the USA, visit https://www.lviassociates.com/



