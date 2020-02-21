LVI Associates Is Supporting an Industry That Continues to Evolve by Offering the Best Infrastructure Jobs in Singapore

Samsung Hub, SG -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2020 --LVI Associates is well established as a trusted recruitment partner for the infrastructure sector in Asia. The firm places individuals with organisations where they can make a significant difference to the lives of others, whether that is with respect to efficient transport networks, safe roads or high quality housing that sets new standards for cost effective living. The firm delivers a range of permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment solutions that are designed to make it simple for this exciting industry to continue to develop and evolve.



Infrastructure is a crucial part of any economy and particularly in locations such as Asia Pacific where the World Bank has identified that ongoing investment is crucial to secure continued development. This has made the infrastructure sector a key priority with a wealth of resources flowing into it and an ever-increasing demand for the best and brightest talent to help break new boundaries and bring vision to life. LVI Associates is a specialist recruiter to the local infrastructure industry in Singapore, and other countries in the Asia Pacific region. The firm also has a global presence that enables it to bring a unique perspective to solving the talent challenge for a new decade.



LVI Associates is committed to delivering recruitment solutions to the infrastructure sector that are a good fit for the world today. This includes a focus on equal opportunities as well as empowering individuals and organisations to make clear and well informed choices that can help to define careers and bring planning and strategy to life. The firm employs consultants who are passionate about what they do and continually invests in best-in-class training, as well as the most cutting edge recruitment technology, to support specialists across this vibrant and diverse sector. "LVI Associates helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Director at LVI Associates. "We work to provide quality infrastructure jobs in Singapore and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



With a heritage in the market that stretches back to 2012, LVI Associates has an in-depth understanding of how to support the ongoing development of the local infrastructure sector. The firm is a go to recruitment partner for 70+ industry-leading organisations as part of the Phaidon International Group and sits at the centre of a broad, deep network of more than a million high calibre candidates from across the region – and the world. The unique dual approach of local expertise, combined with international insight and reach, has given LVI Associates Singapore crucial tools to make the connections that can bring vision to life.



To find out more information about infrastructure jobs in Singapore, visit https://www.lviassociates.sg/about-us



For any media enquiries please contact Emma Brand at Iconic Digital – +44 (0)20 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact LVI Associates on +65 3165 1400 or email us at info@lviassociates.com



Notes to Editors

For more information about LVI Associates' services, please go to https://www.lviassociates.sg/



About LVI Associate

LVI Associates is a key partner for businesses and candidates across the Asia Pacific region. The firm works to reimagine recruitment for a new and more demanding digital age, identifying and nurturing the talent that the infrastructure sector needs to thrive and grow.