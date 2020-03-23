LVI Associates Offers Outstanding Opportunities with Engineering Careers in the USA – From Municipal Infrastructure to Solar and Wind Power

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2020 --Infrastructure is essential to progress and also with respect to maintaining high standards of living. The industry is responsible for everything, from developing innovative designs for roads that are suitable for self-driving cars to ensuring that everyone has access to the basics of living, such as warmth, light and clean drinking water. There is huge scope for those looking to establish or extend engineering careers in the USA in locations across the country, from Boston and Chicago to Dallas, New York and San Francisco. LVI Associates works with organisations in all of these locations keen to find talented people to help drive the business onward.



Via a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions LVI Associates connects exceptional individuals with enterprises, nationwide. This includes organisations of all sizes, from the small and agile to those that are based across multiple jurisdictions. The team handles roles in a broad spectrum of different infrastructure fields, including transportation, renewable energy, construction, forensics and oil and gas. Engineering is central to many of these, whether that is with respect to municipal infrastructure or solar and wind power. "LVI Associates helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at LVI Associates. "We work to provide quality engineering careers in the USA and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



From Boston and Chicago to Dallas, New York and San Francisco, LVI Associates places professionals who have the ability to make a significant difference to everyone's lives. The firm also has a strong international perspective that extends to coverage of 60 countries and 11+ office locations. These global connections, combined with in-depth understanding of the American infrastructure market have made LVI Associates one of the leading specialist recruiters in this field in the USA today. The firm also invests significantly in its own people, both when it comes to training and also providing the latest in recruitment technology for use across the business.



In addition to handling the entire process of recruitment, from source to hire, LVI Associates provides additional services. For example, the firm ensures that clients and candidates are kept up to date with the latest insights that could impact on the hiring process, such as how to attract more women into engineering. It is this comprehensive approach that has allowed LVI Associates to reimagine the way that hiring is handled for the infrastructure sector and find new opportunities to streamline the process and its outcomes. This has enabled the firm to help businesses and individuals within the infrastructure sector to tackle the biggest challenge that it faces today: talent.



