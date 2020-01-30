LVI Associates Reports Growth in Infrastructure Jobs in Singapore as Investment Is Ongoing and Ambitious

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2020 --Leading specialist infrastructure recruiter LVI Associates Singapore is working with innovative businesses and exceptional people across Asia to redefine the way that recruitment is handled. Founded to provide expert guidance to both candidates and clients LVI Associates Singapore connects businesses offering opportunities across the sector with the brightest talent and people most able to create a future that works for everyone.



Infrastructure jobs in Singapore represent a thriving industry where investment is ongoing and objectives are ambitious. The infrastructure sector constantly needs the best and brightest talent to ensure that everything, from buildings to transport networks, is being designed and constructed with a better, more efficient and enjoyable future in mind.



Asian countries are currently under particular pressure to invest in infrastructure, to improve existing construction and to create new solutions to problems that hold back economic development. As a result, the market for infrastructure jobs in Singapore is growing all the time. "LVI Associates Singapore helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at LVI Associates Singapore. "We work to provide quality infrastructure jobs in Singapore and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



LVI Associates Singapore is a trusted recruitment partner for the infrastructure sector across Asia. The firm recognises the need to support those individuals who have the skills to make a difference to the future of infrastructure in the region as well as businesses that have the vision to drive development and change. Connections that spark innovation and growth are at the heart of what LVI Associates Singapore does. The business has nurtured a robust network of people, from top engineers through to exceptional project managers, originators and directors, and connections with businesses keen to recruit from that pool of more than a million candidates.



A commitment to redefining the way that recruitment is handled, and ensuring it best serves the needs of the infrastructure sector, ensures that LVI Associates Singapore remains innovative and forward thinking. The firm continuously invests in consultant training and recruitment technology to ensure that the way the recruitment process is handled is constantly evolving.



LVI Associates Singapore provides permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment solutions to firms across Asia, identifying opportunities for evolution in the infrastructure sector in Singapore as well as in other countries across the region. The firm recognises the crucial role that infrastructure has to play in economic development, from ensuring safe supply of services to creating solutions to accommodate innovative technology that could change the way that we live and work in the years to come. As part of the Phaidon International Group, LVI Associates Singapore works alongside 70+ industry-leading organisations as their go-to recruitment agency, evolving a recruitment approach for the future.



About LVI Associates

LVI Associates designs innovative solutions for the challenges of recruiting into the infrastructure industry. Powered by an in-depth understanding of the underlying needs of the market and the demand for professionals who make buildings better and more user friendly LVI Associates is reimagining the way recruitment is managed to create new opportunities for individuals and businesses across Asia.



