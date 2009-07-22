LVLV, DUSS, SGCA, MEG, WSTL, July 22 Daily Market Movers Digest Report from OTCPicks.com

Prosper, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2009 -- OTCPicks.com’s Daily Small Cap and Microcap Newsletter presents a range of the hottest small cap stocks on trading on the OTC and OTCBB markets. In addition to our Newsletters, OTCPicks.com is quickly becoming the premier community destination for small cap and microcap traders to meet up and discuss their top stock picks. Visit http://www.otcpicks.com/microcap.htm today to join this growing community.



Our Stocks to Watch today include LEVEL Vision Electronics Ltd. (OTC: LVLV), Dussault Apparel Inc. (OTCBB: DUSS), Strategic American Oil Corp. (OTCBB: SGCA), Media General Inc. (NYSE: MEG) and Westell Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: WSTL).



LEVEL VISION ELECTRONICS LTD. (OTC: LVLV)



LEVEL Vision Electronics is an ODM/OEM (designer and manufacturer) of consumer electronics (mainly Wireless Handsets) primarily concentrating on the world's emerging markets. Through its Unique Business Model, LEVEL works hand-in-hand with the Telcos to customize the products to their specific targeted market requirements. Our current 3D products can be found online at www.levelelectronics.com and our upcoming related wireless handset software products are currently under development.



DUSSAULT APPAREL INCORPORATED (OTCBB: DUSS)



Dussault Apparel, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of high-end quality apparel, its expanding product line includes custom designed hoodies, jeans, jewelry, t-shirts, hats and leather goods. An accelerated growth company, Dussault Apparel, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq OTC bulletin board.



STRATEGIC AMERICAN OIL CORPORATION (OTCBB: SGCA)



Strategic American Oil Corporation is an exploration and production company with operations in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Illinois. The company draws on the experience of an internationally recognized team of geologists, engineers, and executives with extensive oil and gas exploration and production experience. The Company's objective is to find and acquire oil and gas projects of merit and develop those projects to their full potential.



MEDIA GENERAL INCORPORATED (NYSE: MEG)

"Up 95.74% in morning trading"



Media General is a leading provider of news, information and entertainment across multiple media platforms, serving consumers and advertisers in strong local markets, primarily in the Southeastern United States. Media General's operations are organized in five geographic market segments and a sixth segment that includes the company's interactive advertising services and certain other operations. The company's operations include 18 network-affiliated television stations and associated Web sites, 21 daily newspapers and associated Web sites, more than 200 specialty publications that include weekly newspapers, and niche publications targeted to various demographic, geographic and topical communities of interest. Many of the company's specialty publications have associated Web sites. Media General operates three interactive advertising services companies: Blockdot, which specializes in interactive entertainment and advergaming technologies; DealTaker.com, a coupon and shopping Web site; and NetInformer, a leading provider of wireless media and mobile marketing services.



WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED (NASDAQ: WSTL)

"Up 51.52% in morning trading"



Westell Technologies, Inc., headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is a holding company for Westell, Inc. and ConferencePlus, Inc. Westell, Inc. designs and develops broadband telecommunications access products. ConferencePlus, Inc. is a leading global provider of audio, web, video and IP conferencing services.



