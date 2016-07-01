Lycoming Parts Manuals Ready for Take Off

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2016 --Lycoming Engines produced their first aircraft power plant in 1929, and they have been leading the piston-powered aviation industry ever since. Now the company has teamed up with software provider Digabit to ensure its support documents, in the form of illustrated parts books with exploded drawings of engine parts and assemblies, are ready to match the quality that Lycoming's engine buyers have come to expect.



Lycoming's #1 spot is built upon a constant push to improve both products and customer service. From the recent development of the iE2 electronically controlled engine to the robotic piston production line launched in 2010, Lycoming makes great efforts to maintain its position at the top.



Although Lycoming's manufacturing processes and product quality are renowned as industry benchmarks, their engine parts books have been offered only as printed or electronic PDFs. And the publications department experiences chronic challenges to meet deadlines in the face of continually evolving product designs and engineering improvements.



After recently deciding to upgrade documentation capabilities, Lycoming selected Digabit's Documoto software to enable the transition from a desktop publishing environment to a structured data authoring solution. Moving to a cloud platform with a relational database allows more content reuse, cutting publishing times and allowing publishing staff to make product updates in real time.



Documoto Authoring Essentials provides manufacturers a means to create high quality, interactive parts catalogs that give users confidence that they are viewing the most up-to-date information available from the original equipment manufacturer (OEM). While Lycoming initially expressed doubt that any off-the-shelf system could manage the structure and content of their legacy data, Documoto's flexible architecture was able to accommodate all of Lycoming's particular requirements.



For additional information, visit www.digabit.com or contact by email at sales@digabit.com or via phone at 303.957.2822.



About Lycoming

Lycoming Engines specializes in the engineering, manufacture, service and support of piston aircraft engines. With a factory in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Lycoming engines power more than half of the world's general aviation fleet and also provides engines for military training schools and other specialized applications. Lycoming Engines is an operating division of Avco Corporation.



More information is available at www.lycoming.com.



About Digabit, Inc.

Documoto by Digabit was created to solve the difficulties manufacturers experience in maintaining, updating, and distributing thousands of pages of support documentation. It offers an advanced parts catalog publishing suite, a technical support library, and a Cloud Storefront for manufacturers of heavy equipment and other complex machinery.