Lyman Law Office Partners with BizIQ

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2019 --Lyman Law Office, an estate planning law firm based in Phoenix, AZ, announced it has begun a partnership with BizIQ, a locally-based digital marketing company that specializes in providing its services to small business clients across North America.



This new business partnership with BizIQ will provide Lyman Law Office a variety of new ways to reach out to brand-new audiences and potential clients in its service area. BizIQ uses some tried and tested search engine optimization (SEO) strategies in its web marketing efforts that can, for example, help people find reliable sources of information about drafting wills and trusts and other estate planning documents. BizIQ has also developed a brand-new website for the law firm, as well as an in-depth content marketing campaign that features monthly blog content and better overall communication with potential clients throughout the area.



The new website BizIQ has created for Lyman Law Office offers relevant, timely and informative content that focuses on issues like advance directives and living trusts. All content on the website is the result of work by skilled copywriting professionals. The site also offers multiple channels through which people can quickly contact the firm to learn more about its various legal services.



"We are thrilled to have this opportunity to work with BizIQ to enhance our digital marketing and communications," said Keith Lyman, attorney and owner of Lyman Law Office. "This is a big step for us as we look to grow our digital audience and connect with new clients in the Valley who may be in need of assistance with their estate planning."



Keith Lyman has practiced elderly law, probate law, guardianship and conservatorship legal services for more than 30 years, and founded his own firm in 2015. For more information about the firm's legal services, visit http://www.lymanlawaz.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.