Lytro Light Field Infinite Focus Digital Camera Review

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2016 --Lytro has provided the world's first light field camera that allows users to interactively change the focus point of view after the picture has been taken. It captures fundamentally different data than conventional cameras. The Lytro Light Field Infinite Focus Digital Camera records the entire light field - all the rays of light traveling in every direction through a scene - instead of a flat 2D image. Users can refocus a picture and change perspective in the scene of a picture after the picture has been taken.



Right now the Lytro Light Field Infinite Focus Digital Camera is being offered at a bargain on Yugster.com for only $49.97. Users can view pictures in 3D providing the ability to create interactive, living pictures that tell a unique story. When sharing these living pictures with friends and family on Facebook and Twitter, they can interact and play with the pictures too.



The Lytro camera is not intended to replace a point-and-shoot camera or DSLR; resolution is optimized for sharing over the web. It's an additional camera to take in addition that will showcase some of the unique and evolving abilities of light field photography.



The Lytro camera provides two ways to create living pictures. In Everyday Mode, with just the simple press of the shutter button, capture life's great moments and each day's priceless expressions. In Creative Mode, control the blur in the scene with just a tap. Users can create amazing pictures like those with refocus between a small flower and a mountain range or along the legs of an ant crawling on the lens. Users can also capture high zoom shots and compose dramatic portraits.



The Lytro camera now gives more control over the light in the scene with the addition of Manual Controls. Set shutter speed and ISO through simple access of the controls from the camera's touchscreen. Use Manual Controls to capture pictures like light painting shots with dramatic refocus and living pictures in motion.



The free Lytro Mobile App, combined with the camera's built in Wi-Fi capabilities, allows users to upload living pictures directly to a Lytro Web Gallery and Facebook from an iPhone or iPod Touch. Process living pictures for Perspective Shift, export to anaglyph red and blue 3D JPG, and save them to the camera roll. Lytro Mobile also lets users share living pictures to Twitter or Facebook, or save them as an animated GIF to send to friends and family. The Lytro camera normally retails for $499.99 at retailers like Best Buy so it's really a steal at just $49.97 on yugster.com.



"Don't let that cute design fool you. Lytro, the world's first commercial light field camera, is the culmination of nearly twenty years of research." wrote Dante Cesa in a review on Engadget. "To achieve such magical endeavors the Lytro camera uses heaps of custom software (armed with a custom .lfp file format) coupled with some serious silicon to measure not just color or the intensity of light, but its direction, too." "…the technology is promising, and we suspect it's only a matter of time before all cameras work this way."



