Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2013 --M-CAT Enterprises (M-CAT) today announced CEO and global security expert Anyck Turgeon has been recognized in the 2013 Anti-Fraud Resource Guide (second edition). The guide is published quarterly by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), the world's largest organization of anti-fraud professionals. Selected amongst 65,000 active members, Turgeon is an Austin-based Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE). She has successfully fought white collar crime, globally, with tech innovation for more than 25 years.



TURGEON’S LIFETIME FIGHT AGAINST WHITE COLLAR CRIME:

From an early start in her career, beginning at the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), Turgeon has upheld technology in the arrest of white collar criminals. It was there she discovered and worked on the largest securities fraud in Canada's history, the Connacher's Bay Street $1B "bought deals." The scheme, orchestrated by Gordon Capital Corp. CEO James Connacher, required securities dealers to pay companies in advance for public issues.



Connacher's mid-size investment firm became one of the heaviest financial hitters, involved in nearly every major takeover deal. Gordon Capital wooed the institutional market by accounting for 15%-70% of daily trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and setting trading records on the American Stock Exchange. As a result of over-extending its financial position and undercapitalizing loans against massive amounts of securities, Connacher was fined, trading activities were ceased and the firm was brought down to its official disappearance in 1998.



Turgeon's technological expertise led to simultaneous engagements in fraud prevention, detection and resolution at the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), Thompson Corporation (TC) and Toronto Dominion Bank/Visa Center.



Turgeon credits her success to learning from the following "best leaders" on how to deter fraud and apply technologies towards prevention: George Olah (OSC), James Bailey (TSX), Joseph Oliver (OSC now Honorable Canadian Minister of Natural Resources), Gil Rémillard (former Quebec Minister of International Relations), Marc Pearl (TC), Bradley Foster (TC) and Kenneth Thomson, owner of Thomson Corporation and founder of the famous law and anti-fraud solutions WESTLAW now sold under Thomson Reuters. Inspired by their guidance, Turgeon turned her focus and career towards gaining mastery of innovative technologies.



Throughout her tech years in the United States – especially in the Silicon Valley and Silicon Hills –Turgeon has continued to improve her technological expertise to successfully help numerous victims recover from a variety of embezzlement and financial misconduct cases. CEO Eddy Coenye and elderly couple CEO Jerry Claar and his wife Roe, for example, were assisted in stopping embezzlers, recovering stolen assets and gaining punitive damages – thanks to Turgeon's tech innovation and mastery.



Already uniquely qualified as a data management and data warehousing expert, as well as a certified fraud examiner, Turgeon is the first certified female data scientist, crowned last month. Combining her latest expertise and premier executive management training from Harvard University and McCombs School of Business / University of Texas and ongoing SANS training in digital forensics, Turgeon is taking the battle to the front line to change the fight against white collar crime with tech innovation.



"Learning one in three decision makers currently do not feel comfortable with the completeness and validity of the data they use is understandable," says Turgeon. "The gap, unfortunately, expands for fraud fighters, prosecutors and victims," she confirms.



As an Inmon-certified data scientist—the most sought after experts worldwide—Turgeon can leverage structured data, big data and other unstructured raw content with textual disambiguation to achieve higher analytical velocity and accuracy.



"By accessing and parsing through up to 80 percent of unutilized corporate data, M-CAT Enterprises can anticipate, identify and eliminate fraudulent activity and security breaches across the enterprise pro-actively as well as help victims secure recovery with much more compelling evidence," explains Turgeon.



Now at the forefront of shaping the anti-fraud solutions for the twenty-first century, Turgeon and her firm M-CAT Solutions can deliver cutting edge solutions for



- High-wealth individuals and celebrities concerned about fraud scandals;

- Corporate executives and governmental decision makers interested in preventing, detecting and resolving fraud incidents promptly and efficiently;

- Venture capitalists, shareholders and board members desiring broader, more efficient and more accurate risk assessments;

- Defrauded leaders, retired professionals and other consumer victims requiring stolen asset recovery and seeking punitive damages.



Turgeon has been a member of the International Association of Financial Crime Investigators (IACFI) and serves on ACFE’s advisory board member. To review Turgeon’s featured interview, visit: http://mcatenterprises.com/?attachment_id=803.



To find out how M-CAT can assist you with fraud challenges call 512-547-1509 or visit http://mcatenterprises.com/submit-a-case/ and schedule a free 60-minute consultation.



About ACFE

The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners is the world’s largest anti-fraud organization and premier provider of anti-fraud training and education.



About M-CAT Enterprises

M-CAT Enterprises, LLC is a global provider of business growth management, anti-fraud and security solutions. For more information, visit www.mcatenterprises.com.