M. Shibuya Design Launches Crowdfunding Campaign Introducing "STAY" a Timeless Architectural Cable Dock

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2015 --Architectural Designer Mak Shibuya has brought to life an elegantly designed and timeless inspired cable dock accessory "Stay."



Seeking to solve the loose cable problem, Shibuya set out on a design iterative process that lasted several years before arriving on Stay. "It isn't a new problem, there are lots of products on the market," says Shibuya, "However, I couldn't find any products that solved the program elegantly, and I eventually decided to design something myself."



After several prototypes, Shibuya has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter in search of market validation to bring his creation to life. The campaign runs though November 13, and if successful hopes to begin shipping by early next year.



The architectural inspiration behind Stay is clear. Details were blueprinted before prototyping and the product leverages the weight of architectural metals (brass, copper, and steel) to eliminate the need for any adhesives. The product is user designed to allow docking and releasing of cables with one hand. Stay elegantly allows the function to craft its form.



The Stay Kickstarter campaign is now live and available for purchase here:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/304013750/stay-1



For more information about M. Shibuya Design please visit:

http://www.mshibuyadesign.com