M Wuellner Investments, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Holistic Healthy Living Products

Alton, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2016 --Mary Wuellner and her daughter, Mary Beth Wuellner, are proud to announce the creation and launch of their new website venture, http://www.MarysWorldOfWellness.com. The website offers a wide variety of holistic healthy living products with a particular focus on beauty and personal care items, natural household products, natural supplements, aromatherapy and essential oils, and relaxation and mental health products. The Wuellners were inspired by their own experiences with natural products, as they play an important role in helping them to get into a relaxed and calm state after a hectic day as a registered nurse. After finding holistic and organic products that allow them to de-stress, the Wuellners wanted to help others get the products that they would need to ensure they can find soothing relaxation for every aspect of their lives as well.



There are many excellent healthy living products featured within the merchandise of MarysWorldOfWellness.com. The website carries items including products for the body such as natural weight loss supplements and organic beautifying soaps; household items such as Mrs. Meyer's aromatherapy liquid soap and natural all-purpose cleaners; and items for the mind such as therapeutic essential oil sets and meditation accessories. In the future, the Wuellners plan to further expand the product lines offered on the website to include a greater variety of health and wellness products for the mind, body, and home. One of these products will be multi-vitamins specialized for different age groups.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to the Wuellners regarding each and every transaction made on MarysWorldOfWellness.com. They want to ensure that customers have positive experiences on their website by providing them with a rich selection of products focused on natural and holistic finds for complete health and wellness. The website features an easy-to-navigate layout that has a natural flow to it along with eye-catching pictures and products, so customers can easily find what they are looking for. The Wuellners emphasize that the company strives to provide a special place where people can find natural healing.



To complement the main website, the Wuellners are also launching a blog located at http://www.WorldWellnessBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to healthy living products in general such as refreshing the air in your home with Himalayan salt lamps, beautifying your skin with natural body soaps, and adding a warm glow with a scented soy wax aromatherapy candle. They hope to give valuable tips and information on living in a healthy environment every day with quality holistic products.



About MarysWorldOfWellness.com

MarysWorldOfWellness.com – a division of M Wuellner Investments, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneurs Mary Wuellner and her daughter Mary Beth Wuellner.



Contact:

Mary Wuellner and Mary Beth Wuellner

http://www.MarysWorldOfWellness.com



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com