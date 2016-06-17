Long Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2016 --Emotional and physical well-being can hardly be separated. Living an active lifestyle has everything to do with one's level of fitness and health. Having the right kind of fitness routine is well known to boost immunity, energy, mood, and it also helps in having better sensuality. For women, it can lead to higher levels self-confidence with better vitality and a healthier appearance.



M2 Fitness Pros presents "The Beach Body Clinic," a fitness event organized to teach how to lose weight, tone up and achieve the ultimate total body transformation. The event will focus on helping people get themselves organized with a professionally designed fitness program. The Beach Body Clinic will be held at M2 Fitness Pros located at 315 Pine Ave. in Long Beach, CA at 9 a.m. on Saturday the 25th of June.



Participants will have the opportunity to learn first hand from the new face of M2 Fitness Pros, Noor Aresheh, along with Emile Jarreau. Both certified professionals bring a combined 30 plus years of experience with advanced training strategies to satisfy all attendees.



"I am very glad to have Noor Aresheh present at this upcoming beach body clinic. She is a great picture of what fitness, beauty, health and being fit can look like. Our participants will be able leverage her vast experience and expertise in the track and field world," says Emile Jarreau.



He says further, "After being in the fitness industry for more than 30 years...when I first met Noor Aresheh I was impressed with her focus and drive as an athlete and client of M2 Fitness Pros prepping for the competitive stage and now a member of our management team. I'm glad to include her in the future of what I believe will be the next generation of what M2 will become in years to come within the fitness industry," adds Jarreau.



The Beach Body clinic will teach participants how to design and implement a safe exercise program to improve their fitness levels, and the types nutritional requirements that are needed for optimal results.



The M2 Fitness Pros team at the event will assist in teaching program design to include nutritional "tricks" and advanced training techniques to surpass the typical training plateaus in addition to recovery techniques for injury prevention, nutritional strategies for best results, and the use of tracking tools to measure performance.



