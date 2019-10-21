M2m Technologies, Llc and Nexus Dealer Services Celebrate Another Successful Recovery

Columbus, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2019 --Media Contacts:



COLUMBUS, OHIO, October 21st, 2019 — M2M Technologies, LLC and Nexus Dealer Services are celebrating another successful vehicle recovery as partners. To date, M2M Technologies and Nexus Dealer Services are proud to locate and return every vehicle that has been reported stolen.



Jennifer Ahles, President of Nexus Dealer Services stated, "The latest recovery protected one of our Honda dealer partners located in Southern California from a fraudulent purchase. I am proud of Nexus support team in working with our dealer partner during this recovery. Through our successful relationship with M2M Technologies and the innovative Shield product and service, we are pleased to continue to support dealerships with reliable protection programs that reduce risk while also providing a significant revenue stream."



Mark Dillon, President of M2M Technologies adds, "Shield continues to prove itself as the trusted stolen vehicle recovery device among our partners and dealerships. We have invested in premier product features such as CAT M1 4G LTE data, indoor positioning technology and extended battery life to ensure that everyone purchasing a new car with this device can feel protected.



Shield is a stolen vehicle recovery solution, utilizing the benefits of battery power with the ultra-low power CAT M1 LTE network and Wi-Fi location technology. There are no additional service contracts, monthly subscription costs or installation requirements, making this device a top-tier and hassle-free solution. The attributes of Shield extend well beyond stolen vehicle recovery to trailer and cargo, automotive finance, asset tracking, and other implementations where the source of power is better suited for battery.



For additional product information, visit http://getm2m.com/shield. To contact Nexus Dealer Services, visit http://www.NexusDealerServices.com.



About M2M Technologies, LLC

M2M Technologies was founded by pioneers and experts in the location-based services industry, providing Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) related products and services to the market. Executives at M2M utilize the depth of their experience and breadth of their knowledge to be location-based services experts providing simple and efficient turnkey tools and workflow process solutions. M2M Technologies has completed numerous GPS industry implementations within large-scale data processing environments, across a broad array of industries.



About Nexus Dealer Services

With a combined 27 Years of experience, Nexus Dealer Services is the premier provider of F & I products and compliance services to all our dealer partners. Our goal is to ensure customer retention and maximize profits. Visit www.nexusdealerservices.com for more information.