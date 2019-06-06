Columbus, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2019 --M2M Technologies, LLC is pleased to announce a new feature of its industry-leading asset tracking device, Shield. The device now provides indoor positioning technology in addition to its leading CAT M1 and GPS technology. This state-of-the-art feature permits the transfer of location information in environments that otherwise would have been prohibited. Shield boasts a self-powered, extend battery life (of three to five years) in addition to its top-tier CAT M1 and IoT technology.



Our clients that utilize Shield for the tracking of vehicles, motorcycles, heavy equipment, and portable assets can now locate these resources through this innovative technology, which has not previously been available in the asset tracking industry. This innovation will continue to position Shield as the product of choice in the GPS industry.



According to Mark Dillon, President of M2M Technologies, "Indoor positioning technology will enhance the device's capabilities and in turn, the user's experience and ability to locate his or her property within previously restricted environments. We are excited to see this innovative technology demonstrate that Shield is the leading product on the market and prove its ability to revolutionize the asset tracking industry."



For additional product information, visit http://www.getm2m.com. Contact Mark Dillon at 614-656-8056 for more information or to place your order.



About M2M Technologies, LLC

M2M Technologies was founded by pioneers and experts in the location-based services industry, providing Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) related products and services to the market. Executives at M2M utilize the depth of their experience and breadth of their knowledge to be location-based services experts providing simple and efficient turnkey tools and workflow process solutions. M2M Technologies has completed numerous GPS industry implementations within large-scale data processing environments, across a broad array of industries.