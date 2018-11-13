Columbus, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2018 --M2M Technologies, LLC is pleased to announce the release of the innovative asset tracker, Shield. Shield is a groundbreaking stolen vehicle recovery solution, utilizing the benefits of battery power with the ultra-low power CAT M1 LTE network. The attributes of Shield extend well beyond stolen vehicle recovery to Trailer & Cargo, Automotive Finance, Asset Tracking, and other implementations where the source of power is better suited for battery. Shield will be available to ship on January 1, 2019.



The Shield asset battery tracker works on the CAT M1 LTE network and serves as a better alternative to antiquated technology in monitoring, tracking and recovery of assets. This device is designed for ultra-low power consumption with deep sleep modes in the micro-amps. The results afford Shield a battery of life of four to six years under a standard operating environment, a timeframe previously unavailable to other battery operating designs. It is also designed for deeper building penetration for cellular coverage than any of the current technologies on the market. Also, as the GSM and CDMA networks are currently being sunset by the cellular carriers, CAT 1 & CAT M1 LTE will become the standard cellular network for GPS tracking devices in the future.



The new CAT 1/M1 LTE networks allow for the deployment of battery-operated devices that previously were not capable of supporting a battery life acceptable by the customer use cases. This new technology offers a stolen vehicle recovery solution including cellular cost for a period of three (3) years at an extremely competitive price point.



According to Frank Simon, Managing Partner for M2M Technologies, "Over my 30 plus years in the Automotive Industry, I have not developed a product that delivers the quality of offering as Shield. I am anxious to work with a loyal following of Distributors that are looking for innovative products like Shield. This device will reinvent stolen vehicle recovery for automotive dealers and consumers alike."



According to Mark Dillon, President of M2M Technologies, "I am excited to work with Frank and the M2M team in offering this product to the Automotive Industry. I have completed a number of new product launches, but Shield offers a significant advantage not previously available to this channel. There are a number of opportunities for Shield to provide value to our customers that previously would not have been available due to cellular or battery constraints."



Shield is currently available to pre-order. For additional product information, visit http://getm2m.com/shield. Contact Frank Simon or Mark Dillon at 614-656-8056 for more information or to place your order.



About M2M Technologies, LLC

M2M Technologies was founded in 2018 by pioneers and experts in the location-based services industry, providing Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) related products and services to the market. Executives at M2M utilize the depth of their experience and breadth of their knowledge to be location-based services experts providing simple and efficient turnkey tools and workflow process solutions. M2M Technologies has completed numerous GPS industry implementations within large-scale data processing environments, across a broad array of industries.