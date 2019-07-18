M2M Technologies, LLC Celebrates Successful Vehicle Recovery

Columbus, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2019 --M2M Technologies, LLC is celebrating the successful recovery of a vehicle and another satisfied client with our stolen vehicle recovery product, Shield. By utilizing Shield's effective stolen vehicle recovery mode, representatives at M2M Technologies worked in conjunction with the authorities to efficiently locate, recover and return the vehicle to the Garden Grove Nissan dealership. This case study continues to prove that Shield is the premier product of choice in the stolen vehicle recovery GPS industry.



Richard Luengo, General Manager of the Garden Grove Nissan Dealership stated "The Shield stolen vehicle recovery device was instrumental in efficiently and successfully recovering a newly purchased car from our dealership. Shield's recovery mode allowed us to track the vehicle's location and M2M Technologies' timely response helped us recover the vehicle. The Shield stolen vehicle recovery device has quickly become an invaluable tool for us in cost effectively managing and protecting our inventory."



Shield is a stolen vehicle recovery solution, utilizing the benefits of battery power with the ultra-low power CAT M1 LTE network and Wi-Fi location technology. There are no additional service contracts, monthly subscription costs or installation requirements, making this device a top-tier and hassle-free solution. The attributes of Shield extend well beyond stolen vehicle recovery to trailer and cargo, automotive finance, asset tracking, and other implementations where the source of power is better suited for battery.



For additional product information, visit http://getm2m.com/shield.



About M2M Technologies, LLC

M2M Technologies was founded by pioneers and experts in the location-based services industry, providing Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) related products and services to the market. Executives at M2M utilize the depth of their experience and breadth of their knowledge to be location-based services experts providing simple and efficient turnkey tools and workflow process solutions. M2M Technologies has completed numerous GPS industry implementations within large-scale data processing environments, across a broad array of industries.



About Garden Grove Nissan

The Nissan dealership in Garden Grove is driven to offer you exceptional customer service, serving our Santa Ana, Anaheim, Huntington Beach, Fullerton, and Westminster customers with the best new and used auto sales California has to offer. The team of Nissan experts at Garden Grove Nissan invite you to see how much you can save today. Garden Grove Nissan is your best source for sales on new and used vehicles, with a huge selection of Nissan models that include the Nissan Versa, Altima, Sentra, Rogue, and Pathfinder. Visit https://www.nissangardengrove.com/ to learn more.