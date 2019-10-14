M2m Technologies, LLC Recovers Stolen Powersports Vehicle During Customer's Deployment

Columbus, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2019 --M2M Technologies, LLC is proud to announce the successful recovery of powersports vehicle using our stolen vehicle recovery product, Shield. Shield's superior capabilities as a self-powered device with indoor positioning technology enabled this successful recovery under challenging circumstances.



David Sailors, M2M Technologies' Partner states, "This recovery would have been impossible for a typical GPS device. The owner's powersports vehicle was powered off, placed in a van, and transported to a remote location. With Shield's self-powered capabilities and superior GPS and indoor tracking features, we located the device within 36 hours of being notified of the theft."



Ashley Cutter stated, "My husband and I are thankful for M2M Technologies' quick action to track and locate our vehicle. We're confident we never would have gotten our vehicle back without the unique technologies of the Shield Stolen Vehicle Recovery Device."



M2M Technologies is thankful for the collaboration of a dedicated police officer who worked diligently to apprehend the suspect and return the property to Mr. Cutter while he is deployed. This challenging recovery continues to prove that Shield is the premier product for locating and recovering all types of assets and stolen vehicles.



Shield is a stolen vehicle recovery solution, utilizing the benefits of battery power with the ultra-low power CAT M1 LTE network and Wi-Fi location technology. There are no additional service contracts, monthly subscription costs or installation requirements, making this device a top-tier and hassle-free solution. The attributes of Shield extend well beyond stolen vehicle recovery to motorcycles and scooters, trailer and cargo, automotive finance, asset tracking, and other implementations where the source of power is better suited for battery.



For additional product information, visit http://getm2m.com/shield. Contact Mark Dillon at 614-656-8056 or an authorized Shield retailer for more information or to place your order.



