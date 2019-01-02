Columbus, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2019 --M2M Technologies, LLC is pleased to announce that the innovative battery asset tracker, Shield is available now. Shield is a stolen vehicle recovery solution, utilizing the benefits of battery power with the ultra-low power CAT M1 LTE network. The attributes of Shield extend well beyond stolen vehicle recovery to Trailer and Cargo, Automotive Finance, Asset Tracking, and other implementations where the source of power is better suited for battery.



The Shield asset battery tracker works on the CAT M1 LTE network and serves as a better alternative to antiquated technology in monitoring, tracking and recovering assets. This device is designed for ultra-low power consumption with deep sleep modes in the micro-amps. The results afford Shield a battery of life of three to five years under a standard operating environment, a timeframe previously unavailable to other battery operated designs. It is also designed for deeper building penetration for cellular coverage than any of the current technologies on the market. Also, as the GSM and CDMA networks are currently being sunset by the cellular carriers, CAT 1 and CAT M1 LTE will become the standard cellular network for GPS tracking devices in the future.



According to Frank Simon, Managing Partner of M2M Technologies, "Shield offers a significant advantage not previously available to the marketplace due to cellular or battery constraints. I am eager to work with the M2M team to demonstrate how Shield can redefine efficient asset tracking and stolen vehicle recovery to the automotive industry."



For additional product information, visit http://getm2m.com/shield. Contact Frank Simon or Mark Dillon at 800-674-8648 for more information or to place your order.