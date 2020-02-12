M2m Technologies' Recovers Vehicle Utilizing Indoor Positioning Technology

Columbus, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2020 --M2M Technologies, LLC is thrilled to announce the successful recovery of a fraudulently purchased 2020 Land Rover Evoque from Penske Jaguar Land Rover of Cerritos utilizing Shield's premier indoor positioning technology. M2M Technologies worked in conjunction with the Taskforce for Regional Autotheft Prevention (TRAP) that works within Los Angeles County. Detective Sal Diaz from TRAP was able to locate the vehicle in the offender's garage. Shield's indoor positioning technology feature enabled the device to provide location information in an otherwise restricted environment, the garage.



David Sailors, Executive of M2M Technologies states, "We are thrilled to provide customers with a reliable device that accurately locates a vehicle regardless of the vehicle's environment. This latest recovery demonstrates Shield's versatility and uniqueness in the stolen vehicle recovery space. It was a pleasure working in conjunction with Detective Diaz and the TRAP team to recover this vehicle."



M2M Technologies values the assistance provided by the Taskforce for Regional Autotheft Prevention (TRAP) during this successful recovery. TRAP is comprised of members of law enforcement agencies throughout Los Angeles County with a primary goal of investigating and prosecuting individuals involved in auto theft. Thanks to Detective Sal Diaz and his team's persistence in requesting location details for the vehicle and ongoing communication and follow up with numerous attempts to visually identify the vehicle, the stolen property was recovered from the concealed garage.



Detective Diaz said, "TRAP couldn't have been able to locate the fraudulently purchased vehicle as quickly as we did without the assistance of David Sailor and his continuous monitoring of the vehicle. The location where the vehicle was located by M2M Technologies was not on our radar, so therefore we could not have been able to locate the vehicle without David and M2M Technologies."



Shield is a stolen vehicle recovery solution, utilizing the benefits of battery power with the ultra-low power CAT M1 LTE network and Wi-Fi location technology. There are no additional service contracts, monthly subscription costs or installation requirements, making this device a top-tier and hassle-free solution. The attributes of Shield extend well beyond stolen vehicle recovery to motorcycles and scooters, trailer and cargo, automotive finance, asset tracking, and other implementations where the source of power is better suited for battery.



For additional product information, visit http://getm2m.com/shield. Contact Mark Dillon at 614-656-8056 or an authorized Shield retailer for more information or to place your order.



About M2M Technologies, LLC

M2M Technologies was founded by pioneers and experts in the location-based services industry, providing Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) related products and services to the market. Executives at M2M utilize the depth of their experience and breadth of their knowledge to be location-based services experts providing simple and efficient turnkey tools and workflow process solutions. M2M Technologies has completed numerous GPS industry implementations within large-scale data processing environments, across a broad array of industries.



About the Taskforce for Regional Autotheft Prevention (TRAP)

The Taskforce for Regional Autotheft Prevention (TRAP) is a Los Angeles County regional task force designed to combat auto theft. The Taskforce for Regional Autotheft Prevention is comprised of members of law enforcement agencies throughout Los Angeles County and includes the LAPD, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD), the California Highway Patrol and several other Los Angeles area municipal police agencies as well as several state agencies. The primary missions of TRAP include: targeting, investigating and prosecuting individuals involved in auto theft, primarily those professional thieves who organize, direct and finance, or otherwise engage in commercial vehicle theft for profit; identifying locations used in connection with vehicle theft, including chop shops, and taking appropriate action; providing auto theft investigative training and expertise for participating law enforcement agencies throughout Los Angeles County; and coordinating a public sector auto crime deterrence program. For more information, please visit http://lapdonline.org/police_commission/content_basic_view/62920.