M2m Technologies' Successful Trailer Recovery Boasts Device's Versatility

Columbus, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2019 --M2M Technologies, LLC is thrilled to announce the successful recovery of a stolen trailer in Kansas City, Missouri using the Shield Stolen Vehicle Recovery product. As a self-powered device, Shield has the unique ability to successfully locate and recover assets lacking access to a power source.



Mark Dillon, President of M2M Technologies' states, "We are thrilled to provide customers with a reliable, battery-operated device that protects their valuable assets. This latest recovery demonstrates Shield's versatility and uniqueness in the asset recovery space. Shield protects many different types of assets in the event of theft, including trailers, RVs, motorcycles, scooters, and more."



As always, M2M Technologies appreciates the collaboration of local authorities, including the Kansas City Police Department during this successful recovery. M2M Technologies has earned great momentum in the asset recovery space and looks forward to a successful 2020.



Shield is a stolen vehicle recovery solution, utilizing the benefits of battery power with the ultra-low power CAT M1 LTE network and Wi-Fi location technology. There are no additional service contracts, monthly subscription costs or installation requirements, making this device a top-tier and hassle-free solution. The attributes of Shield extend well beyond stolen vehicle recovery to motorcycles and scooters, trailer and cargo, automotive finance, asset tracking, and other implementations where the source of power is better suited for battery.



For additional product information, visit http://getm2m.com/shield. Contact Mark Dillon at 614-656-8056 or an authorized Shield retailer for more information or to place your order.