M2P Consulting Introduces Dr. Christoph Lymbersky as New Partner Leading the Venture & Capital Partners Business Unit

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2017 --Dr. Christoph Lymbersky has joined M2P Consulting as a Partner being responsible for the Venture and Capital Partners business unit from our offices in Frankfurt, London and Silicon Valley.



He brings many years of experience in founding, managing and successfully exiting start-up companies to M2P. Throughout his career Dr. Lymbersky has been a serial entrepreneur who has founded companies such as an IT consulting & security firm, an Internet provider and a new media publishing company as well as several others. Before joining M2P Consulting, Dr. Christoph Lymbersky was Managing Director of the Venture Capital fund T-Venture (Deutsche Telekom Strategic Investments) with more than 70 portfolio companies.



He also played a key role in establishing and building Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, one of Europe's biggest Venture Capital and Private Equity funds with nearly 2bn Euro under management. With this thorough experience, his professional network and his passion for the start-up and venture scene, Christoph Lymbersky is a big asset to M2P and will lead the M2P Venture & Capital Partners unit.



Within the new Venture & Capital Partners business unit, M2P offers a holistic end-to-end approach comprising activities within Venture Acceleration, Venture Partnering, Investment & Asset Management and Capital Fund Management. Acting as a strategic intermediary for clients in search of innovative digital solutions, M2P Consulting examines the market place, evaluates the performance and fit of existing solutions and makes the connection between start-up and investor.



About M2P Consulting

M2P Consulting is an international strategy and transformation consultancy that leads businesses to optimal operational and financial performance. The company operates in four core business areas: Strategy, Organization and M&A; Operational Excellence & Transformation; Data Technology Services and Venture & Capital Partners. 6 global offices in Frankfurt/Germany, London/U.K., Dubai, Hong Kong as well as New York City and the Silicon Valley in the U.S.A. enable M2P to service clients worldwide. A team of 100 consultants work towards excellent results every day and perform in line with the M2P core values: Strive for Performance, Care about People and Deliver & Keep promises.