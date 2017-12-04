M2P Consulting Launches Unique Venture Accelerator Program Within the Venture & Capital Partners Business Unit

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2017 --The Venture & Capital Partners division of M2P Consulting announces a unique and innovative Venture Accelerator program. Selected technology driven companies will be supported in growing their business and entering new markets.



The M2P Venture Accelerator program targets innovative young companies, spin-offs or expanding companies.



The combination of consulting and financing capabitlities, as well as an extensive network within the travel, transport and logistics industry, and the telecommunications, infrastructure, construction and financial industries make the M2P Accelerator Program an ideal partner for young and growing companies providing them with everything they need to focus on their core product.



M2P sees itself as a venture builder and strategic and financial partner to help accelerate the growth and internationalization for its portfolio companies.



The Accelerator Program offers direct access to a platform and ecosystem with clients and strategic partners necessary to scale businesses rapidly.



The Venture Accelerator provides young companies with:



- 20 years experience in growing, managing and scaling businesses

- Industry specific business development processes and know-how

- Access to funding through its PE & VC network as well as own funds

- Project management know-how and resources

- Organisational structuring

- Sales resources

- Internationalization support and access to international markets

- Access to our industry specific international network or clients, partners and financial Institutions

- Access to the full spectrum of M2P Consulting's resources and know-how through workshops, seminars and industry experts



Futher value offered by M2P's Venture Accelerator program is the direct access to decision makers in the TT&L, ICT, infrastructure and construction industries, and individualized mentorship by experienced entrepreneurs, top management consultants and former venture capitalists such as Dr. Christoph Lymbersky, former VP at Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners and Managing Director at T-Venture, one of Europe's oldest and biggest venture capital firms.



"We have created an ecosystem for innovative and technology driven companies that provides them with everything they need from venture capital, strategic network, resources and know-how to scale rapidly, expand internationally and grow their customer base. This approach is comprehensive and truly unique in the industry." - Dr. Christoph Lymbersky



M2P Consulting's Venture & Capital Partners is operated from their Frankfurt, London and Silicon Valley offices. This enables M2P to provide their portfolio companies with access to a global network of accelerators and start-ups as well as to international venture capital investors.



Interested companies may contact Ventures@m2p.net.



About M2P Consulting

M2P Consulting is an international strategy and transformation consultancy that leads businesses to optimal operational and financial performance. The company operates in four core business areas: Strategy, Organization and M&A; Operational Excellence & Transformation; Data Technology Services and Venture & Capital Partners. 6 global offices in Frankfurt/Germany, London/U.K., Dubai, Hong Kong as well as New York City and the Silicon Valley in the U.S.A. enable M2P to service clients worldwide. A team of 100 consultants work towards excellent results every day and perform in line with the M2P core values: Strive for Performance, Care about People and Deliver & Keep promises.



