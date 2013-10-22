M3 Flooring and Interiors Moves to a New Location in the Greater Toronto Area

Richmond Hill, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2013 --The popular flooring and interiors company, M3 Flooring & Interiors, has moved to a new location in the Greater Toronto area. The new space is a larger facility due to extreme business growth and popularity. The new space also has a larger and more complete show room for clients to browse through before purchasing products and services from M3 Flooring & Interiors.



This new and more elaborate location is located at 426 Major Mackenzie Drive East, Unit Four in Richmond Hill, Ontario. The new facility has easy access to parking for customers, a local warehouse for immediate pickup, as well as more products than before. The new facility is also expanding their services to any surfaces in residential and commercial places that and are no longer limited to floor products but wall products as well.



Due to the business growing so dramatically, M3 Flooring & Interiors decided to choose a new space that would offer customers a showroom that would provide the most detail of products for customers to browse. With the warehouse located there as well, customers and contractors can have faster delivery time and installation to make their home or business more complete faster.



M3 Flooring & Interiors offers a variety of flooring options including laminate, hardwood, engineered, carpet, tile, stone, vinyl, and area rugs. They also offer kitchen countertop stone such as granite and quartz. They also offer commercial carpet tiles as well.



You can find answers to the most common flooring questions on their YouTube page. Customers can shop in-store or online with a variety of specials weekly. M3 Interiors accepts many different ways to pay including Visa, MasterCard, PayPal, email transfer, and cheque, offering installation to the metro Toronto area and can recommend businesses to install outside of the Toronto area.



About M3 Flooring & Interiors

For over 10 years, M3 Flooring & Interiors, has offered the highest quality in residential and commercial flooring and interior products. They also offer exceptional installation and service at competitive prices to retail customers and contractors, believing that satisfying the customer is the top priority and customers and businesses continue to come back repeatedly for quality products and services.