Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2013 --Mac users of flipbook creator can now use the instant Online Upload Service offered by Flip Page Maker Software Co. The function at FlipBook Creator for Mac can be added to the tool to make uploading easy. The software is a successful one allowing users to make striking flash and html5 flipbook from PDF.



When contacted, a representative of the company said, “The Mac users can make most of this function. Our FlipBook Creator for Mac allows complete control over the looks of flip book to the users. They can pick from our multiple of settings to have their flash flip book set to share out in minutes.” He further added, “We wish to make computer tasks and programs easier for our customers. We aim to offer many more features in the times to come as well.”



According to the sources, new users of FlipBook Creator for Mac are offered five free credits allowing them to upload five books to the server free of cost. They can buy more credits at very affordable prices. Mac users can create amazing flipbooks by using built-in template, importing the PDF and uploading it to a web host.



Users can share eye-catchy flipping book for Mac on multiple social media sites including Facebook, LinkedIn, Google + and YouTube to name of a few. They can customize flipbook with 20+ flip styles and 30+ 2D themes can also convert a 500-page PDF document to a flipbook in no time.



The online upload service by FlipBook Creator helps users upload PDF files in order to make online magazines. It also provides a bookshelf widget that can be embedded into display previews of several files. The widget feature is specially intended for teachers for showing the work of a whole class at one time using one package on a classroom blog.



About Flippagemaker.com

FlipPageMaker Co., Ltd is a China based business software group that develops and offers flipbook software tools for both business and home work. For more detail features of FlipBook Creator for Mac, go to http://www.flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker-mac/.