Stoughton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2014 --Machine Incorporated , a modern, high-tech, and quality-minded machine shop specializing in CNC precision machining of components and assemblies for the aeronautical, medical, and analytical instrument industries, is now powered by a renewable energy source. As part of its on-going commitment to invest in energy efficiency, Machine Inc. installed solar energy panel systems on the roof of its Stoughton facility with the help of Rexel Energy Solutions, a leading energy efficiency supply house in New England. Steve Proffetty from Proffetty Electrical, Inc. was contracted to install the 273 solar panels at its machine shop that would produce 75 Kilowatts of electricity per year. This will supply almost 50% of its power requirements to run the entire shop. It currently tracks the solar photovoltaic system’s energy output real-time using the solar power performance online monitoring system. In addition to the energy saving over time, Machine Inc. is also eligible for a federal tax credit along with production-based incentives like Solar Renewable Energy Credits (SRECs).



Richard Mileika, President of Machine Inc., said, “We are excited about this investment in using renewable energy, which complement our other sustainable manufacturing practices that include recycling 90% of our waste, using environmentally-friendly manufacturing coolants and lubricants, and deploying energy-efficient machinery within the shop. At Machine Inc., we operate within the bounds of lean and green manufacturing principles so that each action we take is measurable, sustainable, enduring, and contributes to not only enhancing our throughput, but also helps us in minimizing our carbon footprint.”



About Machine Incorporated

Machine Incorporated is an established, highly reliable CNC machining source—a preeminent supplier, dependable in both product and customer service. With a common-sense approach to business and defined, stable processes in place, Machine Inc. maintains a high standard of quality, consistency, and cost effectiveness. With perfectly calibrated equipment and adherence to strict manufacturing, verification, and lot-control documentation standards, Machine Inc. ensures parts are flawless, produced on time, and meet precise specifications and requirements. By employing lean practices and Kanban systems, it is also one of the few firms in its industry to use cloud-based inventory management for optimizing and automating clients’ inventory control processes. Vigilant process management allows Machine Inc. to anticipate customer needs and provide streamlined, proactive results consistently.



