Machine Inc. and Oplite to Attend EAA's AirVenture in Oshkosh, WI

Stoughton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2021 --Machine Inc. and Oplite are excited to attend EAA's AirVenture show in Oshkosh, WI, marking their first trade show exhibition. The trade show opportunity comes at an exciting time as in-person events are beginning to resume normal schedules.



EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association Inc.) is an international community of more than 240,000 members that nurtures the spirit of flight through a worldwide network of chapters, outreach programs, and other events. From July 26 to August 1, 2021, EAA will be hosting its traditional event, AirVenture, at the Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. In past years, EAA members and aviation enthusiasts come from over 80 countries to make up a group of over 500,000 attendees.



President of Machine Inc. and Oplite Technologies, Richard Mileika, says, "We are excited to get out and attend our first show as an exhibitor. It's encouraging to see in-person events are taking place and providing an opportunity to meet more people in our field and related industries. We are looking forward to spreading the word about our unique lights and making new connections within the aviation community and beyond." Visitors are encouraged to visit Richard and Abigail Mileika at Booth #2061 at AirVenture 2021.



While there will be limited Oplite Technologies stock on site, all orders taken will be shipped directly to the customer once the show concludes. Experience hands-on demos of Oplite's precision LED lighting at the booth and learn more about the contract manufacturing capabilities of Machine Inc.



About Machine Inc.

Machine Incorporated is an established, highly reliable CNC machining source and AS9100/FAA-PMA-approved contract manufacturing facility—a preeminent supplier, dependable in both product and customer service. With a common-sense approach to business and defined, stable processes in place, Machine Inc. maintains a high standard of quality, consistency, and cost effectiveness. With precisely calibrated equipment and adherence to strict manufacturing, verification, and lot-control documentation standards, Machine Inc. ensures parts are flawless, produced on time, and meet precise specifications and requirements. By employing lean practices and Kanban systems, it is also one of the few firms in its industry to use cloud-based inventory management for optimizing and automating clients' inventory control processes. Vigilant process management allows Machine Inc. to anticipate customer needs and provide streamlined, proactive results consistently.



About Oplite Technologies

Oplite Technologies manufactures superior quality LED precision lighting for aircraft interior lighting. Its products are FAA-PMA certified for Cessna installation. Oplite LED aviation lights are made in the United States and can be purchased worldwide through its distribution network. Its aviation-quality precision lighting products are available in "Certified FMA-PMA" and "Experimental" versions. All of its LED map lights and gooseneck lights are precision CNC-machined with LED components encapsulated in epoxy compound. Its precision lighting conforms to Mil-Spec wiring, Mil-Spec anodizing, and is quality tested. Oplite Technologies is a division of Machine Incorporated.