Stoughton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2014 --Machine Incorporated, a modern machine shop specializing in CNC machining of precision components and assemblies for the aerospace, medical and analytical instrument industries, was recently featured on National Public Radio’s (NPR) “All Things Considered.” The story focused on the new generation of high-tech manufacturers gaining ground by bringing back innovation and high-skilled jobs to the steadily recovering US Manufacturing landscape which was also the subject of President Obama’s recent State of the Union address. Machine Inc is a living example of an old line industry giving US manufacturing a boost by adopting lean manufacturing, state of the art machinery, and ship-to-stock inventory management. NPR correspondent, Chris Arnold, offers a glimpse at how Machine Inc represents the US manufacturing future – sophisticated manufacturing with robotic and automated solutions that make manufacturing more efficient and competitive against US based and offshore companies.



Richard Mileika, Machine Inc founder said, “We are extremely honored to share our success story through the NPR Broadcast. Machine Inc takes great pride in being part of the US manufacturing renaissance and is committed in its drive to achieve high level of operational excellence with automation-intensive production while creating more highly skilled jobs”. According to the NPR transcript, Machine Inc has expanded his workforce by 30 percent and is looking to grow both in terms of buying more machinery and hiring more workers over the course of this year.



To listen to the complete broadcast “Manufacturing 2.0: Old industry creating new high-tech jobs”, please visit Machine Inc News.