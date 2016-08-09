Machine Incorporated Announces AS9100C Certification

Stoughton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2016 --Machine Incorporated, manufacturer of precision machined components, electro-mechanical assemblies, and LED lighting, is pleased to announce that it has been officially accredited to the AS9100 Revision C (2008), Quality Management Systems - Requirements for Aviation, Space, and Defense Organizations, quality standards set forth by the SAE International. As a valued partner to aviation original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Machine Inc. affirms its commitment to meet and exceed the stringent quality standards required by its customers, aerospace and non-aerospace alike. AS9100 Revision C is an international quality standard based on ISO 9001:2008, containing additional requirements specific to the aviation, space, and defense industries. Revision C, in particular, puts greater emphasis on risk management that is integrated throughout the standard.



The quality certification applies to the division of Machine Inc., and its subsidiary, Oplite Technologies—which designs and manufactures FAA-PMA compliant LED task lighting products for use in key aircraft sub-assemblies including interiors, cabins, and cockpits. According to Richard Mileika, President of Machine Inc., "AS9100 is simply a natural outgrowth of a comprehensive quality system that we've had in place for years. At Machine Inc., we've a culture that upholds the highest level of quality standards with a focus on achieving customer expectations and enhancing customer satisfaction through continuous improvement and innovation. As we expand into the aviation contract manufacturing market, we endeavor to stay ahead of the curve regarding aerospace industry trends and accreditation to the AS9100 standard is no exception."



For more information on Machine Inc., visit http://www.machineinc.com.



About Machine Inc.

Machine Incorporated is an established, highly reliable CNC machining source and AS9100/FAA-PMA-approved contract manufacturing facility—a preeminent supplier, dependable in both product and customer service. With a common-sense approach to business and defined, stable processes in place, Machine Inc. maintains a high standard of quality, consistency, and cost effectiveness. With precisely calibrated equipment and adherence to strict manufacturing, verification, and lot-control documentation standards, Machine Inc. ensures parts are flawless, produced on time, and meet precise specifications and requirements. By employing lean practices and Kanban systems, it is also one of the few firms in its industry to use cloud-based inventory management for optimizing and automating clients' inventory control processes. Vigilant process management allows Machine Inc. to anticipate customer needs and provide streamlined, proactive results consistently.