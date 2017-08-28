New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2017 --MYT Works welcomes Austin Michael Bowden to its NYC-based engineering team. He will play a role in expanding operations to bring 99% of manufacturing in house. MYT Works is the only manufacturer of film and camera equipment in NYC and expanding the team will broaden the capabilities of its new machine shop in Brooklyn.



Mr. Bowden has over 30 years of manual and C.N.C. programming experience; and expertise in designing tooling and quality control methods, which he will apply in his new role as engineer and head of custom part production. In past roles, he has been responsible for the machining of prototypes and the production of precision components for several industries including automotive, medical, and aerospace. He has worked for Industrial Machine Corporation, Integrated Packing, Coast C.N.C, Coast Plastics and other established companies.



"We brought Austin on board because he is flexible with his approach to parts manufacturing," says owner and founder, Etienne Sauret, "He is a great fit for an environment that requires constant product innovation."



Mr. Bowden is a Mastercam expert in mills and lathes, both manual and computer controlled. He also understands industry standards for computer software and hardware. "He is able to handle all tasks required in the machine shop process, which is so important for a specialized company like ours," says Sauret.



