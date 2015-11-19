Budapest, Hungary -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2015 --Daniel Bakos, the CEO and founder of the start-up technology company "Mack-Magnetic", has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. This campaign has a funding goal of $20,000, which is being raised in order to bring the company's new product "Mack" to market. The Mack is a 3.5 mm magnetic jack connector that is the smallest of its type. The team wanted to create a high-quality jack connector that would be convenient to always have on hand, in order to make earphone use more convenient. While creating Mack, they focused on a quality design and small size, "The Mack employs a uniform, clear and modern design. The elegant (brushed) aluminum surface with the engraved logo immediately captures everyone's attention, without being ostentatious. The primary design goals are the most ergonomic style and the smallest possible size."



Mack weighs 21 grams, is 16mm in height with a 6mm diameter, and helps make a device both dust and splash proof when plugged in. Mack can be connected to any device equipped with a 3.5 mm jack plug, offers high quality sound output with zero degradation, and will be available in 6 colors: brushed metal, orange, green, red, blue, and black. The team has also created an optional keychain holder in matching colors in order to make it easier to always have Mack within easy access. Mack is easy to use, and the jack can be left inside the input of a device in order to make plug and play even simpler, especially "If you have more than one Mack unit. You can equip all your everyday devices with one, so that you can connect your favorite headset or earphones to any of your devices with a flick." There are similar-quality devices on the market, however these devices rely on Bluetooth technology which has several obvious drawbacks. Mack offers superior quality, and better functionality, at a fraction of the cost.



The team and Mack-Magnetic have been hard at work with all of the essential groundwork for the Mack connector, and they are finally ready to begin the process of bringing it to the public which is why they have launched their Indiegogo campaign, and engaged the support of a specialized crowdfunding team. As an added bonus with this campaign, the team is offering several perks. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from a "thank you" perk that enables a supporter to follow the campaign and receive all of the updates to the opportunity to pre-order Mack at a substantial savings off of regular retail price. Mack connectors are available for pre-order from a stand-alone connector, to various sets with a key holder, and reseller packs of up to 100 units. The team has a projected delivery date of January 2016. Full details can be found on the Indiegogo campaign page.



About Mack-Magnetic

Mack-Magnetic is based in Budapest, Hungary and consists of a team of three talented professionals. Each member of the team has extensive experience in their individual field of expertise. The team's first creation is the Mack Connector. To create the Mack, they sought out the expertise, knowledge and skills of more than a dozen partners because they are focused on bringing the world's smallest and highest quality magnetic connector to market.



