Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2019 --Traveling to Orlando for a Disney trip is magical, but can be very exhausting for everybody, mainly because the theme parks are big, people walk a lot, and the heat in Florida is intense for most of the year. For this reason, one stroller rental service called MacroBaby Rental says many parents have been opting to rent a stroller for their vacation with children. They realize that having a stroller in the parks is essential if taking a child since the little ones will probably need to take a rest at some point, and maybe even nap a little. And knowing the tight schedule of a Disney World vacation, among theme parks, outlets, and restaurants, MacroBaby representatives say their store's strollers provide more comfort for the families. They say their stroller rental service is one of the most booked services they have. And because Orlando is the most visited city in the United States, the number of people renting a buggy for their children has been increasing every day.



Parents can choose from 12 different stroller types and models that are available for rental at MacroBaby, depending on their needs. "Everything needs to be taken into account: size, child's weight and if it fits in the rented car's trunk. And if they have twins we have double strollers as well," tells Yaluan Giurizatto, MacroBaby's general manager. "The MacroBaby Rental service has been available at our store for more than 2 years now, and our goal is to provide more comfort and convenience for families. A vacation trip to Orlando can be long and busy with a lot of things to do, so moms don't give up having a stroller. It's just easier to rent one them bringing your own."



When calculating how much an adult walks in the parks as opposed to a child, it's literally three times more, according to the Physical Educator and personal trainer Jose Luiz Barroso Junior. "One step for an adult means three steps for a child. So at the end of a day in the park, if an adult takes 4,000 steps, a child takes 12,000," he explains. Junior also agrees that it's important for parents to consider not bringing their own stroller, but renting one when you arrive in the city. He speaks by experience since he has two kids and has had strollers damaged or lost by flight companies when he traveled to Orlando.



Agreeing with Junior, a mother of an 8-year-old boy, Irineia Sahb, still likes to take a stroller even though her child is not a baby or a toddler anymore. She believes it's kind of cruel to let children walk 10-12 hours a day in the Florida heat. "I use it not only for my kid but also to keep all my bags and gifts that I eventually buy. Even though the parks can keep the things you purchase at the guest relations for you, but you still have to wait in a line at the end of the day to pick them up. So it's just easier to take them with me," she said. "My boy suffers from growing pains as many other kids do. He is 8-years-old but much taller for his age. So, he still gets exhausted in the parks."



