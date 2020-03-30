Chengdu, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2020 --MacXDVD Software, a leading provider of multimedia solutions, today announced the release of the newest version of MacX Video Converter Pro, its flagship HD video converter for macOS. Like the previous versions that helped pave the way for major inflection points in video technology such as 4K UHD, HEVC, GPU acceleration, and HDR, Version 6.5.0 brings new capabilities to download AV1 content from YouTube and other online sites and decode AV1 codecs into other formats.



AV1 is an emerging royalty-free video codec that is designed to replace HEVC and VP9 for the same 4K quality "at an average of 30% better compression efficiency." Developed by AOMedia, which includes Netflix, Google, Amazon Prime Video, and more big-name content providers, will become the next standard for video streaming over the internet. The codec is welcomed by video vendors as its less data consumption is suitable for unreliable networks and limited data plans. For example, more content in AV1 is adding to YouTube and Netflix.



The trade-off is that the codec is more computationally intensive and can consume more power. Early adopters who want to stay ahead of the curve will meet limited hardware support. As an example, unless the latest device is used, e.g., 2020 Samsung 8K QLED TVs and LG's 2020 8K TV, watching 4K/8K AV1 videos leads nowhere - the spinning wheel will struggle to decode the file. Before it gets more universal support, it requires 10x the time to decode AV1 codec than HEVC.



"While the world is in need of a transcoder to embrace AV1 content, we're sprinting out ahead with MacX Video Converter Pro V6.5.0, adding the ability to download and decode AV1 videos @Ultra high HD resolutions for playback on any platforms", said Jack Han, CEO of MacXDVD Software, "We had great success in the past with HEVC H.265 codec, both in the speed and quality. The AV1 upgrade builds on our robust tech base to deliver the best decoding quality and speed at all times."



MacX Video Converter Pro V6.5.0 is able to:

1. Free download videos encoded in AV1 codec "as-is" from YouTube and 1000+ other sites; compatible with Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and other browsers.

2. Transcode AV1 videos in 4K, 5K, and 8K @ 60fps, other frame rates to HEVC, H.264, MP4, MOV, AVI, WMV, and 420+ formats & profiles for smooth playback on smartphones, tablets, apps, TVs, gaming systems, etc.

3. The built-in Level-3 Hardware Acceleration (Intel QSV, Nvidia Cuda/NVENC, AMD), Hyper-Threading and Multi-Core are applied to offer superfast AV1 decoding speed on general performance processing chips, without giving too much burden on the hardware.



Pricing and Availability

MacX Video Converter Pro is normally priced at $59.95 for a single copy. Now it's given away for free during the 2020 Spring Campaign. Get a free copy before April 30, 2020, at https://www.macxdvd.com/giveaway/giveaway.htm



