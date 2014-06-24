MacXDVD Beefs Up MacX YouTube Downloader for Flawless FIFA World Cup 2014 Video Downloading

Chengdu, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2014 --MacXDVD Software today announces a variety of performance updates for its world-famous MacX YouTube Downloader, just in time for the seething 2014 World Cup event. The fresh update focuses on the landmark enhancement in YouTube downloading, enormous speed surge and intact output quality, making it a cushy job to free download all FIFA 2014 World Cup match videos, especially for those who want a lifetime WC match preservation or ad-free and non-buffering World Cup video enjoyment.



YouTube is the greatest source for football fans who missed the live games on TV but are after delayed broadcast, highlights, opening ceremonies, World Cup theme songs, etc. But there is still a long way to go before satisfying customers' non-stuttering or ad-free needs while watching these videos. The good news is that the freshly updated MacX YouTube Downloader V3.3.7 provides every hardcore footy fan a better video experience without buffering or advertisements. By optimizing its YouTube Analysis Library, this free World Cup video downloader follows up the updates from YouTube and offers a faultless World Cup video free download solution such that customers can play the amazing WC moments, World Cup theme song videos, etc offline.



The consummate support for the latest YouTube changes is not merely the trump card in getting a leg up against other similar tools, MacX YouTube Downloader also demonstrates a surprising speed surge and video quality escalation in the new update. According to the test, a 3.99 MB of 1080p music video - FIFA World Cup 2014 theme song We Are One Ole Ola is downloaded in just 4 minutes but with no quality loss. Football fans will also give high marks to the free YouTube downloader as it helps to get MP4 WebM FLV videos of different resolutions for different uses. That means they can freely download World Cup highlights, football movies, fan-made videos about 2014 FIFA World Cup best players, etc of different formats for different device playback.



For users with higher demands, MacXDVD offers its advanced edition MacX Video Converter Pro to cope with customers' both downloading and converting needs. It gives seamless support for both standard and HD videos like MP4, MOV, AVI, FLV, WMV, 1080p HD videos, multi-track MKV, M2TS, MTS, AVCHD videos and is tailored to the specific needs of playing YouTube World cup videos offline on different players like the hot iPhone 5S/5C, iPad Air, iPad Mini with Retina, Samsung Galaxy S5/4/3, Galaxy note 3, HTC One M8, Google Nexus 7, PS4, and so on.



MacX YouTube Downloader 3.3.7 is $0 for every Mac user. It is compatible with Mac OS 10.5, 10.6, 10.7, 10.8, 10.9 Mavericks and 10.10 Yosemite. For its advanced version MacX Video Converter Pro valued at $49.94, it is available 100% free for every comer who vote for the World Cup winner before July 13, 2014 at MacXDVD official World Cup giveaway page.



MacXDVD Software is a division of Digiarty Software Company, owns a professional multimedia software development team, providing a range of products for Macintosh Computer users, including MacX Video Converter, MacX DVD Ripper, DVD Author, DVD backup tools, etc, series of apps for Apple video player, and iPhone, iPad 2D and 3D video games.