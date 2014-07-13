MacXDVD Deals Store Is Officially Established to Offer Various Mac Products

Chengdu, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2014 --World-renowned as the bellwether of Mac-based multimedia software, MacXDVD has been committed to developing and providing first-rate Mac apps and services for customers with the lowest possible price. Now, with the help of StackSocial, MacXDVD officially announces the foundation of MacXDVD Deals Store to supply terrific multimedia programs to customers at rock-bottom price. Any customer could visit MacXDVD Deals Store to purchase the fabulous Mac software with big discounts provided.



“Our company has been insisting in doing anything to guarantee customers a much better multimedia experience. In a bit to return the continued support and passion of global customers, we also frequently carry out numerous special offers. Now, we play ball with StackSocial to establish our official online store-MacXDVD Deals Store, from which customers is able to discover and buy the desired top Mac apps with a big saving on money. We would also share the latest apps information and special sales on MacXDVD Deals Store as well as some free products info customers care.” said Jack, CEO of MacXDVD Software.



MacXDVD has concentrated on developing Mac apps customers need most, like professional DVD ripper app, multifunctional video converter, gratis online video downloader, solid DVD backup tool, etc., among which MacX DVD Ripper Pro and MacX Video Converter Pro are the most received ones.



MacX DVD Ripper Pro is designed to assist customers to rip and convert DVD (even encrypted by Disney DRM) to almost any video format for playback on all your Apple Android devices with zero quality loss. Also, this powerful DVD ripping tool can act as the best-ever DVD backup program that allows customers to backup DVD to ISO image, clone DVD with main/full title content and even copy DVD to MKV files with 1: 1 original video and audio quality.



MacX Video Converter Pro specializes in aiding customers to convert both SD and HD video to any device like iPhone iPad Samsung HTC, etc. on Mac (Yosemite included). And it can also support customers to download and convert any online videos to MP4, MOV, AVI, WMV, etc. within merely mins owing to its inherent hyper-threading tech and multi-core (up to 8) CPU aids.



Now these two amazing MacXDVD products are available on MacXDVD Deals Store at cut rate prices. And more and more MacXDVD red-hot products would be also available on MacXDVD Deals Store at the largest discount. Plus, customers want to catch the latest news about what deals are available and what special sales are coming around the corner, or see the timely information about some freebies from other companies, please visit https://deals.macxdvd.com/



About MacXDVD Software, Inc.

MacXDVD Software is a division of Digiarty Software Company, owns a professional multimedia software development team, providing a range of products for Macintosh Computer users, including MacX Video Converter, MacX DVD Ripper, DVD Author, DVD backup tools, etc, series of apps for Apple video player, and iPhone, iPad 2D and 3D video games.