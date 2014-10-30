MacXDVD Steps Up with iPad Air 2/Mini 3 Support in DVD Ripper and Video Converter

Chengdu, Sichuan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2014 --MacXDVD, the multimedia software development pioneer, is proud to announce a major update in its flagships MacX DVD Ripper Pro and MacX Video Converter Pro, which are now perfectly paired with Apple's newly released iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 3. With the new iPads profiles added, the software now can rip DVDs and convert videos directly to iPad Air 2, iPad mini 3, iPhone 6/6 Plus, etc. And these two world-class DVD ripping and video converting programs can produce better compatibility with Yosemite due to the great boost in Mac OS compatibility.



The improvements cover almost all the featured products of MacXDVD. The prestigious MacX DVD Ripper Pro has now reached 300+ device profiles, delivering a seamless transition from DVD to iPad Air 2/Air, iPad mini 3/2, iPhone 6/6 Plus/5S/C, iPods, Samsung Galaxy Note 4/S5, HTC One M8, Sony Xperia Z3/Z2, Surface Pro 3, etc. And the cutting-edge MacX Video Converter Pro now provides users with above 350 preset profiles in total. With Apple and Android profiles clearly classified, users can convert videos to any iPhone, iPad or Android device under the sleek output categories.



MacXDVD's mission from the start has been to follow the latest trends in technology and support their customers. For Apple's newly released hallmark tablets - iPad Air 2 and iPad Mini 3, the software giant knows that viewing multimedia content would be at the top of every user's prosperity list. To that end, MacXDVD has upped its efforts to accommodate the mobile manufacturing giant's newest offering by ruggedizing its best sellers. This update give the new iPad users the confidence in playing back their DVDs and videos with no format incompatibility issues.



*The enhanced MacX DVD Ripper Pro includes features as follows:



1, Convert DVDs to Apple iPad Air 2/mini 3, iPhone 6/6 Plus/5S, iPod, iTunes, Android Samsung, Sony, Microsoft Surface Pro, etc. on Mac OS X (Yosemite included).



2, Rip the latest Disney DVDs, Sony DVDs and convert DVDs to MP4, MOV, M4V, AVI, MKV, FLV, MTS, 3GP, MP3, etc.



3, Digitalize DVDs to a single MPEG-2 file, backup DVDs to ISO image and copy DVDs to a MKV file.



4, Cut off video segments by setting up start and end times, edit out any unwanted borders, and combine separate movie titles into a single video file, and so on.



*The improved MacX Video Converter Pro contains features below:



1. Convert virtually any video, including Blu-ray video, 4K UHD camcorder video, and standard MP4, AVI, MPEG, MOV, WMV, FLV, 3GP, VOB, etc. on Mac Yosemite.



2. Built-in with 350+ preset profiles for the latest mobiles, incl. iPad Air 2/mini 3, iPhone 6/6 Plus/5S/5C, , Android, Samsung Galaxy S5/Note 4/Edge, HTC, Nexus 6/9, Surface Pro 3, etc.



3. Engaging mix of video conversion and online video downloading, photo slideshow making and screen recording.



4. Deliver a 83X faster real time conversion speed due to Hyper-threading tech, multi-core CPU (up to 8) and efficient transcoding engine.



In addition to keeping abreast with the 9.7-inch and 7.9-inch iPads in the major update, the ruggedized DVD ripper and video converter perform a dramatically enhanced compatibility with Mac's latest OS X Yosemite as well. The same progresses also go to the top-rated MacX iPhone Video Converter and MacX DVD Video Converter Pro Pack with these two iPads profiles infused and Yosemite operating system compatible.



Pricing and Availability

The upgraded MacX Video Converter Pro and MacX DVD Ripper Pro for Mac Yosemite with iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 3 profiles added normally worth $59.95 and $49.95 are now available at MacXDVD Halloween deal page with up to 50% price off. And the beefed-up MacX iPhone Video converter (once sold $39.95) will be awarded as a Halloween gift to customers. Also any user has a chance to get a free iPhone 6 at Halloween promotion page.



About MacXDVD Software, Inc.

MacXDVD Software is a division of Digiarty Software Company, owns a professional multimedia software development team, providing a range of products for Macintosh Computer users, including MacX Video Converter, MacX DVD Ripper, DVD Author, DVD backup tools, etc, series of apps for Apple video player, and iPhone, iPad 2D and 3D video games.



More information, please visit http://www.macxdvd.com