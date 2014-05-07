Made in the Shade Beer Tasting Festival 2014 at Pepsi Amphitheater

Flagstaff, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2014 --The Made in the Shade Beer Tasting Festival returns for its 22nd year as Northern Arizona’s longest running, most popular craft beer tasting event featuring a superb new venue: the Pepsi Amphitheater. The 2014 Made in the Shade Beer Festival unfolds over a mid-June weekend kicked off by the official Made in the Shade pre-party with Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers on Friday, June 13th at 8 p.m.



On Saturday, June 14 from 1 to 5 p.m. over 50 of the best breweries from the West and Southwest will have tasting tents throughout the spacious Pepsi Amphitheater grounds. This year, Made in the Shade – an annual fund raising event for Sun Sounds of Arizona – also features two stages and four bands to entertain and energize festivalgoers.



“Made in the Shade Beer Festival is the longest running beer festival in Northern Arizona,” said Gina Marie Byars, Flagstaff station manager for Sun Sounds of Arizona. We’re very excited to be in a new venue this year. Every dollar raised allows print-disabled people to stay connected to their community – it’s an opportunity to come out for a super-fun weekend and support a needed radio reading service in Flagstaff and surrounding regions.”



Pepsi Amphitheater is in a natural forest bowl at the heart of Ft. Tuthill County Park and is Northern Arizona’s largest outdoor venue. “We are pleased to host Made in the Shade in its 22nd year,” said Kerry Dunne of R Entertainment North, management company of Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park. “We love the event, and also its mission to support Sun Sounds of Arizona. It will be all the more special for patrons who will be able to enjoy the beautiful surroundings of the amphitheater in the pines.”



Tickets are $45 for general admission and $80 for VIP. Visit azbeer.com/flagstaff for tickets and information including designated driver tickets and to sign up to volunteer. Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers pre-party tickets cost $18 and $25. Visit pepsiamp.com.



Viola and the Brakemen will play country and western Americana, funk, dirt jams and original music on one of the two stages at this year’s Made in the Shade, with the other bands to be announced later.



A free shuttle service for Made in the Shade attendees has pick up and drop off points at the downtown Flagstaff Mountain Line bus transfer station (on Phoenix Ave.) and the Wal-Mart (on Beulah Blvd). In addition, all of Flagstaff’s Mountain Line bus routes are free for Festival attendees on Saturday, the day of the event.



For over 20 years, the Made in the Shade Beer Tasting Festival in Flagstaff has been the coolest thing happening each summer in Northern Arizona. “Made in the Shade Beer Tasting Festival was conceived in a brainstorm of figuring out a way to raise money for Sun Sounds of Arizona,” said Byars of this mostly volunteer-staffed group. Sun Sounds provides audio access to information to people who cannot read because they have a disability. “People want to participate in providing services to their community. The Festival is that opportunity.”



In association with Four Peaks Brewing Company, Sun Sounds of Arizona announces a fabulous Weekend in the Pines giveaway contest with two tickets to the Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers concert, two tickets to Made in the Shade, a two-night stay at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Flagstaff and more. For details and to enter, visit Pepsi Amphitheater on Facebook (flagstaffamp).



The 22nd Annual Made in the Shade Beer Tasting Festival is sponsored by Majestic Mobil, Interstate Mobil, Little America Hotel Flagstaff, Beaver Street Brewery, Lumberyard Brewing Company, McGaughs Smoke & Bottle and the many brewery partners and their distributors who make this such an amazing, premier event. Sun Sounds of Arizona in Flagstaff is delighted to be partnering with R Entertainment, a national entertainment and events firm that manages Northern Arizona’s outstanding outdoor venue, Pepsi Amphitheater.



