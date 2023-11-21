Bala Cynwyd, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2023 --The most labor-intensive part of cabinet production is the building, sanding, and finishing of cabinet fronts. For less expensive cabinetry, you simply can't get a well-made product that is 100% built in the US. Labor costs in Asia and Mexico are just too low. Accordingly, some American companies manufacture many of their cabinet parts in other countries, before assembling the cabinetry domestically.



For example, Apple is a US company. If iPhones were built in the US, they would be more expensive than they are now. $2,000 for a phone would be a low estimate. To get quality and affordability, you must combine overseas labor with US ingenuity and distribution.



So, you can buy American but there might be caveats.



Made in the USA. Is it Always Smart to Buy American Cabinetry?