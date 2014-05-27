Made in USA Clothing Company Puts Veterans First in Memorial Day Sale

Stoneham, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2014 --Osmium, a Boston based men’s clothing company decided that the tradition of a Memorial Day sale needed an upgrade. Rather than a regular Memorial Day sale, they created a sale to benefit members and veterans of the armed services; a population that they believe deserves our honor and respect. When service members email Osmium (info@osmium.com) with their branch and dates of service, they receive a special 50% site wide discount.



While the general public has been offered a 30% discount on spring items, the combination of discounts for the armed forces can add up to 65% on certain items.



All Osmium garments and accessories are built to last in the USA. Osmium founder Mark Paigen felt strongly that veterans should get extra special attention and an added incentive to buy American made clothing. “Veterans are very much in the news these days and the news is not always good,” said Paigen. “Seems to me like a good time to give an added measure to those that have put it all on the line.”



Utilizing local factories, Osmium builds all clothing and accessories in the USA, with the bulk of production in the Boston area. Styles range from well-fitting chinos to shirts with beautiful, textural fabrics.

- Osmium offers a 30% discount on spring items to the general public

- Service members and veterans get an additional 50% discount on everything on the Osmium site

- The 2014 Osmium Memorial Day sale ends 5/27/14

- Details and ordering at: http://www.osmium.com



