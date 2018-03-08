MADE of a New Organic Baby Personal Care and Household Products Brand Launches with Unparalleled Commitment to Transparency

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2018 --New organic baby and household products brand MADE OF™ is pledging to set the standard for retail partner and consumer transparency by sharing not only the ingredients in its products, but also the sources and origin of each ingredient, manufacturing and production details, full certification details including organic along with full results of rigorous product testing by independent laboratories.



MADE OF is debuting its new line of Diapering, Bath & Body, Skin Care and Household Cleaning products at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA March 8 through March 11, 2018.



During a pre-launch late 2017, all MADE OF products sold out almost immediately on its consumer website, madeof.com. More than 20,000 parents (and growing) have signed up to receive back-in-stock notifications. In addition, MADE OF has developed a strong launch community of content partners, including mommy bloggers, social media influencers and natural and organic personal care experts and a medical advisory board.



MADE OF was nominated as a finalist in the NEXTY Awards, which recognizes innovative brands in 22 categories at Natural Products Expo. In addition, MADE OF qualified as a semi-finalist in the Natural Products Expo Pitch-Slam event and will present to a panel of judges in front of an audience of trade, media and potential investors on Wednesday, March 7th.



Igor Bekker, MADE OF's Co-founder, said that a higher level of transparency is needed in the baby care sector.



"New millennial parents expect products advertised as organic and natural to actually be organic and natural," Bekker said. "MADE OF is committed to transparency by inviting the consumer into our development and manufacturing processes -- not only sharing each ingredient but also how products are tested, results of those tests and where they are manufactured. We believe that access to organic and safe baby products is a right, not a privilege. Our launch assortment was crafted with new and future progressive families in mind to allow for everything new parents would need for their first year and beyond with their newborn."



MADE OF initial products include baby shampoo and body wash, baby powder, diaper rash cream, nipple balm, baby sunscreen, baby body lotion, diapers, baby wipes, multi-surface cleaner, dish soap and hand soap. All products are made in the United States except for diapers, which are manufactured in Mexico. MADE OF is launching direct-to-consumer with monthly subscription options at www.madeof.com next month and plans to sell products in retail stores later in the year.



MADE OF's Ultimate Transparency™ commitment details every product ingredients, origin, manufacturer, certifications and testing documentation on individual product pages on http://www.madeof.com.



For more information, stop by the MADE OF booth 2686 at Natural Products Expo West or contact igor@madeof.com.