Made of Bamboo Launches Eco-Friendly Bamboo Toy Cars

Coburg, Victoria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2017 --Cars are an integral part of childhood play for most kids as they inspire motion and imagination.



Made of Bamboo is a new venture by Melbourne based designers Munir Vahanvati and Mittul Vahanvati, the team behind Giant Grass. Combining their passion for the environment, minimalist and contemporary design principles with the beauty of bamboo they have created a series of toy cars that are natural, beautiful and sustainable.



The main objective behind the bamboo cars is to produce toys that are safe, natural, durable and do not contribute to landfill. These cars are hand crafted using eco-friendly and natural materials including bamboo, lead free paint and natural bees wax finish. Everything used is the product is biodegradable ensuring the toy does not contribute to landfill at the end of life and can be fully composted. The four cars in this collection are beautiful, ergonomic and durable. The minimalist design allows children to customise the cars by painting and drawing their own patterns, numbers and stripes.



As part of the crowd funding campaign they have launched four designs that capture the form and shape of iconic cars, these include:



- Sportster - Inspired from the classic sports cars of the mid-twentieth century

- Vintage - Inspired from the simplicity and elegance of the early twentieth century cars

- F1 Racer - Inspired from the Formula 1 race cars

- Dragster - Inspired from the top fuel drag racing cars



Made of Bamboo has launched a Kickstarter campaign to bring these eco-friendly cars to market with a starting price of AU $25.